It'll begin competing around the world in 2020.
The Toyota Supra is ready to go racing, and Toyota is officially announcing all the specs for the competition ready GR Supra GT4 after previously teasing it with a concept. Sales start in Europe in March 2020, North America in August, and Asia in October. Toyota only offers European pricing at the moment, and the GT4 goes for €175,000 there ($194,395 at current exchange rates).
The GT4 class keeps the race cars similar to their road-legal counterparts. The Supra packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine but makes 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) in this case, rather than 335 hp (250 kW) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) in the street version. An Akrapovič should make a great sound, too. Power routes through a seven-speed automatic with a mechanical limited-slip differential. Traction control and motorsport-spec ABS come standard.
For work on the track, the Supra GT4 gets adjustable KW dampers at every corner. Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston stoppers at the rear help slow down the machine. It rides on 18-inch OZ wheels with slick Pirelli tires.
The GT4 weighs 2,976 pounds (1,350 kilograms), compared to 3,397 pounds (1,514 kilograms) for the road car.
The interior comes with the necessary safety equipment, including a roll cage, FIA-approved seat with a six-point harness, and fire extinguisher. A carbon fiber panel holds the instruments.
Even on the race car, Toyota offers some options for this Supra. Buyers can specify upgrades that include a rearview camera, tire pressure monitoring system, suspension travel sensors, illuminated exterior numbers, a drink fee system, and a homologated endurance package.
TOYOTA GAZOO RACING TO COMMENCE SALES OF GR SUPRA GT4 RACE CAR
Toyota Gazoo Racing will start sales of the GR Supra GT4 race car to customer teams in March 2020. The new competition model will initially be offered in Europe, followed by North America in August and Japan/Asia in October next year, strengthening the company’s focus on customer motorsport1.
The GR Supra GT4 is based on the road-going GR Supra, Toyota Gazoo Racing’s first global model, released earlier this year. It is developed and produced by Toyota Motorsport GmbH (TMG).
The three-litre in-line six-cylinder engine with single twin-scroll turbocharger has been tuned to 430bhp/320kW2 and is matched to a seven-speed sports automatic transmission with paddle shifts and a mechanical limited-slip differential. The performance elements include an Akrapovič exhaust system, and first-fill lubricants are supplied by Ravenol.
The car’s front splitter and rear wing are made of a natural fibre composite, contributing to an overall vehicle weight of 1,350kg2. Following the specification of the GR Supra road car, the suspension system features front MacPherson struts and a multilink arrangement at the rear. Adjustable KW performance dampers are used both front and rear.
The braking system is uprated with dedicated Brembo racing callipers – six-pot at the front and four-pot at the rear – and the OZ five-hole 11×18-inch wheels are shod with 305/660 Pirelli tyres.
Safety provisions include a high-strength roll cage for the lightweight steel body and an FIA-standard racing seat with six-point harness. The interior is fitted with a carbon fibre instrument panel with a display and steering wheel designed specifically for GT4 competition.
The contact companies for regional sales and customer support, including spare parts and access to engineers, are: TMG for Europe; TRD USA for North America; and Toyota Customizing and Development for Japan/Asia. The planned price of the GR Supra GT4 is €175,000, excluding any taxes, customs fees and logistics and other costs (approx. £151,000).
1 GT4 vehicles are sold only to race participants and may not be driven on public roads.
2 Figures subject to change according to competition balance of performance requirements.
GR Supra GT4 Vehicle Sales and Customer Support Company by Region
|Region
|Vehicle Sales and Customer Support Company
|Europe
|TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH
|Customer Motorsport
e-mail : tmgcs@toyota-motorsport.com
|North America
|TRD USA INC.
|e-mail: trdusa.gt4@toyota.com
|Japan/Asia
|TOYOTA CUSTOMIZING & DEVELOPMENT Co Ltd
|TRD Business Div. Department No1 Motor Sports Business Unit
e-mail: info_supragt4@toyota-cd.co.jp
GR Supra GT4 Technical Specifications
|DIMENSIONS
|Length (mm)
|4,460
|Width (mm)
|1,855
|Height (mm)
|1,250
|Weight (kg)
|1,3502
|CHASSIS & BODY
|Construction
|Steel body with FIA-standard high-strength roll cage
|Front splitter
|Natural fibre composite
|Rear wing
|Natural fibre composite
|Fuel tank
|ATL FT3 safety fuel cell with fast refuelling system
|Fuel tank capacity (l)
|120
|Driver’s seat
|OMP Racing with six-point FIA-standard safety harness
|ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
|Engine type
|In-line six-cylinder with single-scroll turbocharger
|Displacement (cc)
|2,998
|Max. power (bhp/kW)
|430/3202
|Max. torque (Nm)
|650
|Engine management
|Magnetti Marelli
|Exhaust system
|Akrapovič racing exhaust system with catalytic converter
|Lubricants
|Ravenol
|Transmission
|Seven-speed automatic with paddle shifts
|Differential
|Motorsport-specification limited-slip differential
|Driveshaft
|GKN Motorsport high-torque specification
|SUSPENSION, STEERING & BRAKES
|Front suspension
|MacPherson strut
|Rear suspension
|Multilink
|Shock absorbers
|KW adjustable racing dampers
|Steering
|Electric, rack and pinion
|Front brakes
|390mm steel discs with six-piston Brembo racing calipers
|Rear brakes
|355mm steel discs with four-piston Brembo racing calipers
|Tyres
|Pirelli 305/660-18
|Wheels
|OZ five-hole, 11x18in
|ELECTRONIC CONTROL SYSTEMS & FEATURES
|Traction control
|Standard
|Motorsport ABS
|Standard
|8in driver display
|Standard
|Data logger
|Standard
|Rear view camera
|Option
|Tyre pressure monitoring system
|Option
|Suspension travel sensors
|Option
|Illuminated car number
|Option
|EQUIPMENT FEATURES
|Fire extinguisher
|Standard
|Air jacks
|Standard
|Drink feed system
|Option
|Homologated endurance package
|Option