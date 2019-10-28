Hyundai is bringing an even hotter variant of its Veloster N high-performance hatchback to the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dubbed the Veloster N Performance Concept, the hot hatch sports a number of bolt-on parts that aim to show what the aftermarket is capable of doing to the high-powered Hyundai.

Exterior enhancements include a bevy of pieces from KWA, including an aggressive rear wing, custom hood, and contrasting orange bits on the front and rear fascias, hood, side sills, and exterior mirror covers. Inside, the concept sports liberal use of suede-like Alcantara, Sabelt seats, an aluminum shift knob, a red button for starting and stopping the engine, and more.

With the only powertrain enhancement being a Capriso cat-back exhaust system, the Veloster N Performance Concept likely makes the same 275-horsepower from its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that’s found under the hood of the production Veloster N with the Performance package.

Gallery: Hyundai Veloster N Performance Concept

Instead, the Performance Concept focuses on improving the Veloster N’s lateral and braking capabilities courtesy of an Extreme Racing coil-over suspension setup that uses H&R coil springs, front and rear anti-roll bars from Daewon Steel, additional chassis bracing from WIF, and 19-inch OZ wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero Corsa rubber. Additionally, the concept includes six-piston front and four-piston rear rotors by Alcon that clamp down on 15.0-inch front and 14.2-inch rear rotors. Those discs measure a noteworthy 1.4 and 1.8 inches larger than those on the production-spec Veloster N with the Performance package.

Although the Veloster N Performance Concept is likely to remain little more than a SEMA Show car, its additional kit manages to tastefully show off what dynamic changes are possible for Hyundai’s hottest hatch. While the run-of-the-mill Veloster N is already a riot, we imagine the Veloster N Performance Concept is an even greater hoot to hound on.