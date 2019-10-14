2020 Chrysler Pacifica Red S Edition Is A Colorful Minivan

Hide press release Show press release

Red Alert: Orders Open, Pricing Announced for 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Red S Edition New Red S Edition delivers custom attitude to the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Available Red S Edition includes class-exclusive Rodèo Red premium Nappa leather seats, 20-inch wheels with a Black Noise finish, Advanced SafetyTec Package, Harman Kardon 20-speaker premium audio, KeySense, unique badging and more

One out of every three Pacifica models sold features the popular S Appearance; the new Red S Edition takes the custom look even further

Red S Edition package is available on both Pacifica Limited gas and hybrid models

Ordering is now open for Pacifica Red S package for gas-powered vehicles with a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $3,995

The Pacifica Hybrid is among the top five best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) in the industry

The most awarded minivan over the last three years, Chrysler Pacifica has earned more than 120 industry honors and accolades

- Chrysler is turning up the heat in the minivan segment, adding a new Red S Edition for the 2020 model year. The new Red S Edition builds on the popularity of the Chrysler Pacifica S model, adding a crimson customized attitude for the no-compromise minivan.



“There’s nothing better than a minivan at moving both people and stuff, and Chrysler Pacifica allows owners to haul with a bit more style,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “One out of every three Pacifica models sold features the blacked-out S Appearance. The Pacifica’s new Red S Edition takes that factory customization even further, giving families a chance to really make a statement in the school drop off line.”



The new Red S Edition package is available on both Pacifica Limited gas and hybrid (late availability) models. Ordering is now open for gas models at Chrysler dealerships at a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $3,995 for the Red S Edition package.



Red S Edition: A burst of color for Pacifica’s flexible interior

The new Chrysler Pacifica Red S Edition builds on FCA’s 35-year legacy as the minivan leader and innovator, bringing a new look and a huge burst of attitude and color to Pacifica’s already class-leading functional interior. The exclusive Red S interior features Rodèo Red premium Nappa leather two-tone seats accented by Light Diesel Grey stitching and piping and a “S” logo on the seatbacks. Silver Metal Brush hydro bezels embellish the instrument panel and door trim.



Exterior finishes include a Red S liftgate badge and Black Noise Chrysler wing badges with Velvet Red inserts. The Pacifica Red S Edition rides on 20-inch wheels (18-inch on Pacifica Hybrid) with a Black Noise finish. The package is rounded out by Advanced SafetyTec, featuring many of the more than 100 standard and available safety and security features of the Pacifica, 20-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio and KeySense.



The Red S Edition will be available in a range of six exterior paint color options, including the new-for-2020 Ceramic Grey Clear Coat, as well as Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat, Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat, Billet Metallic Clear Coat, Bright White Clear Coat and Maximum Steel Clear Coat.



2020 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid

Also new for the 2020 lineup, a honeycomb grille pattern now comes standard on the Pacifica Hybrid models. New available interior design elements include Nova Black bezels on the instrument panel and door trim. A dual-pane panoramic sunroof option is now available on all Pacifica gas models and available with eight-passenger seating for the first time.



Pacifica Touring L and Touring L Plus models include standard driver seat memory, while the Pacifica Hybrid Touring model adds a standard universal garage door opener, second-row sunshades and an available Stow ‘n Place roof rack. Pacifica Hybrid Limited now features second-row, one-touch windows.



The popular S Appearance model, introduced in 2017, is also available for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid at an MSRP of $795. An option chosen by one of every three Pacifica owners, the S Appearance features black accents inside and out, creating a customized, athletic look, and includes 18-inch wheels with a Black Noise finish and badging, Gloss Black accents throughout the exterior and an all-black interior with black seats with Light Diesel Gray accents and the “S” logo.



About the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It’s the first and only electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wifi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today’s families.