2020 Chrysler Pacifica Red S Edition Is A Colorful Minivan

It's colorful on the inside, anyway.
When in doubt, add red. That’s not to say Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is in doubt about its Pacifica, though sales for the minivan are down a full 23 percent through the first three quarters of 2019. Sales for pretty much everything are down right now save for trucks and SUVs, but 23 percent isn’t an insignificant figure. That could be why Chrysler will seek to woo buyers with a new Red S Edition that injects a bit more pizzazz into the seven-passenger vehicle.
"There’s nothing better than a minivan at moving both people and stuff, and Chrysler Pacifica allows owners to haul with a bit more style," said Tim Kuniskis, FCA’s head of passenger cars for Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat in North America. "One out of every three Pacifica models sold features the blacked-out S Appearance. The Pacifica’s new Red S Edition takes that factory customization even further, giving families a chance to really make a statement in the school drop-off line."
Gallery: 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Red S Edition
As you can probably guess, the Red S edition adds red trim to the Pacifica. Specifically, the package adds two-tone Nappa leather seats to the interior, combing red and black with light gray contrast stitching and an S emblazoned on the front buckets for good measure. To make the greenhouse stand out further, silver metal trim adorns the instrument cluster and door trim.
Outside, updates for the Red S Edition are far more subtle. The rear lift gate gets a red S for its Pacifica badge, and the Chrysler wing badges are finished in black with red inserts. Black 20-inch wheels are also included, though the wheels drop to 18-inchers of you get the Red S Edition with the hybrid model. The special edition also gets a host of safety system and the snazzy 20-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
You will pay a bit more to see red in your Pacifica. FCA says the Red S Edition adds $3,995 to the bottom line, and it’s available to order right now.
