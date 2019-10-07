The R-Line badge is also getting a new look and we'll see it on October 11 on the Atlas Cross Sport R-Line.
It was only about a month ago when Volkswagen introduced a slightly revised corporate logo and now some of the company’s other badges are getting a facelift. The most exciting of them all – R – is receiving a nip and tuck as part of the company’s attempt to signal a fresh start for the performance brand. According to VW, the revised avatar is “more modern, distinct, and sleek” than the logo you’re used to seeing on a Golf R or on other older performance models such as the Scirocco R, Passat R36 or the Touareg R50. Here’s what VW has to say about its swanky new R logo:
VW currently has two R-badged models in its global portfolio, the Golf R and the T-Roc R. The former will switch to a new generation at some point in 2020 while the latter is a recent addition to the lineup. The not-for-America hot compact crossover goes up against Audi’s SQ2 and BMW’s X2 M35i with 300 horsepower, all-wheel-drive, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
There are unconfirmed reports about a potential expansion of the R catalog to include an Arteon R and even a Touareg R, but we’d take these rumors with the proverbial pinch of salt. It is believed the high-performance fastback would use a newly developed turbocharged VR6 engine with more than 400 horsepower, but nothing is official at this point.
Getting back to the revised badge, VW is also making some changes to the all-show-without-the-extra-go R-Line logo. We’re going to see it first on Friday, October 11, with the debut of the Atlas Cross Sport R-Line in the United States. Previewed in March 2018 by a namesake concept, the crossover will essentially be a shorter version of the standard Atlas with a slightly sloped roofline and only five seats. We have already driven a prototype and we’ve found it to be quite similar to its big brother, albeit a tad more agile.
Lap times on Saturday and school runs during the week: The performance brand Volkswagen R represents the sportiest models in the Volkswagen portfolio. Since 2002, the R models have been at home on race tracks throughout the world and, in addition to high-performance engines, have offered their owners the combination of everyday usability and stylish understatement. Along with the Golf R in four generations, the portfolio includes the Passat R36, the Touareg R50, the Scirocco R and the Golf R Convertible. Aside from the Golf R01 and the Golf R Variant02, the new T-Roc R03 is also currently available.
Volkswagen R is introducing its realignment with the presentation of the new R logo. Jost Capito, Managing Director, Volkswagen R, says: “Volkswagen R is all about excitement and thrill, and in the future, we will continue to focus our efforts on integrating theseemotions into the Volkswagen brand. We are taking a strategic and operative approach to working on great products and creating a unique customer experience.”
The new R logo symbolizes the performance brand’s fresh start. It is more modern, distinct and sleek: Reduced to its essential components, it can be used for various purposes, remaining particularly suitable for digital media. The new logo was developed at the Volkswagen Design Center. The team surrounding Klaus Bischoff developed the new R logo together with Technical Development and the Volkswagen R Marketing team.
The new company logo is characterized by the pristine line width and a clearly horizontal arrangement featuring dynamic curves. Moreover, the prominent diagonal line serves as a stark contrast, thus underscoring the brand’s overall progressiveness. The elongated R creates a broader, more powerful impression and defines Volkswagen’s commitment to performance and exclusivity.
Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design, explains: “The R marks the athletic apex of our model program and the R logo serves as an expression of both aesthetics and sportsmanship. At the same time, it is gaining in terms of both clarity and charisma, as is the new Volkswagen brand logo.”
Jost Capito emphasizes: “The new logo for the R models and the R-Lines also goes hand in hand with the realignment of the Volkswagen R brand. Our entire team is intensely working on the brand and product image and we are looking forward to continuing to roll these out in the coming months.”
The redesigned R-Line badge can be seen for the first time on the Atlas Cross Sport R-Line in North America. The vehicle, which was presented as a concept car at the New York International Auto Show in spring, will celebrate its world premiere on October 11, at 4 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).