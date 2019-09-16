With a starting price of $85,315, the Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the most expensive new Toyotas in the United States money can buy today. The Heritage Edition is even more expensive at $87,645. Despite that, it’s still one of the most capable off-roaders on the market and, while the sales are not that great with just 3,235 units delivered last year, the good news is the model will stick around in America for at least a few more years.

That’s the situation with the Land Cruiser in the United States but it’s vastly different in, say, South Africa. There, you can now order the new Land Cruiser 79 4.5D V8 D/C Namib, which we’ll simply call the Land Cruiser Namib. It’s a special edition model, based on the retro-styled 70 Series with a starting price of 893,600 South African Rand, which equals to approximately $61,000 at the current exchange rates.

Gallery: Toyota Land Cruiser Namib

7 Photos

The double-cab truck is, obviously, inspired by the Namib Desert, one of the oldest and largest deserts in the world. The exterior enhancements include a new mesh design for the front grille with Toyota lettering, a steel front bumper with integrated heavy-duty nudge bar and headlight protectors, and Namib badging.

Inside, the biggest upgrade over the standard Land Cruiser 70 you’ll find is the glove box with additional cooling duct to keep your drinks cool through the car’s AC system. There’s also a new roof console with rear-facing LED spotlights, additional storage compartments, and microphone cord hook.

On the off-road side, the Namib special edition comes with upgraded suspension, manufactured by “a respected local off-road suspension expert for Toyota. The truck rides on larger 265/75/R16 Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx tires with white lettering. Power comes from a 4.5-liter diesel engine, delivering 202 horsepower (151 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) of torque.

“The Namib Desert presents some of the most challenging terrain, and surviving in these extreme conditions requires the right preparation and equipment. I am proud to announce that we have created this special Land Cruiser model to offer customers a ready-to-go vehicle prepared and equipped to tackle the most daunting challenges,” Calvyn Hamman, Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at the company, comments.

