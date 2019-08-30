While we know that the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible arrives at some point this fall, Corvette Assembly Plant Manager Kai Spande says that the droptop's unveiling is "in the October timeframe" in a recently released video. Spande drops the detail during a question-and-answer session following a deep dive into the process of preparing the Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory for the C8's arrival and building the prototypes.

Gallery: 2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible pre-production

During the C8 coupe's unveiling, a few images of the convertible also came out (above). There have been spy shots of test mules since then, too.

The droptop model's design is identical to the coupe up to the A-pillar. A folding hardtop sits on the roof. The designers reshape the rear deck to add an angular nacelle behind each seat and an open area between them. The transparent engine cover is gone, and there's a flatter section there. Vents would still appear to allow some airflow to the powerplant. The taillights and exhaust layout are the same as on the coupe.

Chevy isn't officially discussing the C8 convertible's powertrain yet, but there's no reason to believe it would be any different from the coupe. A 6.2-liter V8 would produce 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) running through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Z51 package would increase the car's performance ability, including adding a different exhaust that boosts the output to 495 hp (369 kW).

A leaked document indicates that the C8 convertible weighs 3,637 pounds (1,650 kilograms). This is 102 pounds (46 kilograms) more than a coupe without the Z51 package.

If the C8 convertible debuts in October like Spande indicates, then look for the droptop variant to go on sale in early 2020. Having it available in time for spring would be the perfect timing for the initial buyers to enjoy the wind in their hair.