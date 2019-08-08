The Acura NSX is entering the 2020 model year with a fresh coat of paint that harkens back to the good ol’ days of the original NSX. Offered for the 1997-2003 NSX, Spa Yellow was the fifth most popular color among those who were fortunate enough to buy the iconic supercar. Now, Honda’s premium marque is bringing it back as Indy Yellow Pearl to join Berlina Black as one of the two heritage colors.

While the black shade is standard and won’t cost buyers extra, the newly added hue will set you back an additional $1,000 on top of the car’s MSRP of $157,500 (plus $1,995 destination and handling). Acura has two far more expensive colors for the 2020 NSX, with Valencia Red Pearl and Nouvelle Blue Pearl both available for a hefty $6,000.

Spa Yellow (known as “Indy Yellow” in some countries) was one of the two shades of yellow offered for the first-generation NSX and was chosen by roughly 20 percent of those who bought the supercar between 1997 and 2003. Acura replaced it with Rio Yellow for the last two years of production, 2004 and 2005.

Gallery: 2020 Acura NSX Indy Yellow Pearl

19 Photos

Still the most expensive car built in North America – until the $200,000 Mercedes-Maybach GLS arrives – the NSX continues to have the familiar twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine, three electric motors, a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. The switch to the 2020 model year gives customers the opportunity to join the NSX Insider Experience, which allows buyers to effectively participate in the making of their supercar for a starting price of $2,700 and a choice between six different packages.

Each client can get a one-on-one tour across the facilities in Ohio where the NSX is hand-built, including a tour of the plant where the engine comes to life as well as a tour of Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) where the TLX PMC Edition is also built. To sweeten the pot, Acura will give customers the chance to take an NSX to the track on one of the proving grounds where the car was developed and tested. They’ll be guided by a professional driver to teach the owners how to get the most out of the vehicle.

Acura is already taking orders for the 2020 NSX and will start deliveries in November. The NSX Indy Yellow Pearl will be on display during the Monterey Car Week.

As for the rumored NSX Type R, it’s all speculation at this point as Acura contacted Motor1.com back in May to deny the report published by Forbes, claiming it “was speculative and did not contain information on sourcing.”