The retro-tastic paint scheme joins Berlina Black as the second heritage color.
The Acura NSX is entering the 2020 model year with a fresh coat of paint that harkens back to the good ol’ days of the original NSX. Offered for the 1997-2003 NSX, Spa Yellow was the fifth most popular color among those who were fortunate enough to buy the iconic supercar. Now, Honda’s premium marque is bringing it back as Indy Yellow Pearl to join Berlina Black as one of the two heritage colors.
While the black shade is standard and won’t cost buyers extra, the newly added hue will set you back an additional $1,000 on top of the car’s MSRP of $157,500 (plus $1,995 destination and handling). Acura has two far more expensive colors for the 2020 NSX, with Valencia Red Pearl and Nouvelle Blue Pearl both available for a hefty $6,000.
Spa Yellow (known as “Indy Yellow” in some countries) was one of the two shades of yellow offered for the first-generation NSX and was chosen by roughly 20 percent of those who bought the supercar between 1997 and 2003. Acura replaced it with Rio Yellow for the last two years of production, 2004 and 2005.
Still the most expensive car built in North America – until the $200,000 Mercedes-Maybach GLS arrives – the NSX continues to have the familiar twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine, three electric motors, a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. The switch to the 2020 model year gives customers the opportunity to join the NSX Insider Experience, which allows buyers to effectively participate in the making of their supercar for a starting price of $2,700 and a choice between six different packages.
Each client can get a one-on-one tour across the facilities in Ohio where the NSX is hand-built, including a tour of the plant where the engine comes to life as well as a tour of Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) where the TLX PMC Edition is also built. To sweeten the pot, Acura will give customers the chance to take an NSX to the track on one of the proving grounds where the car was developed and tested. They’ll be guided by a professional driver to teach the owners how to get the most out of the vehicle.
Acura is already taking orders for the 2020 NSX and will start deliveries in November. The NSX Indy Yellow Pearl will be on display during the Monterey Car Week.
As for the rumored NSX Type R, it’s all speculation at this point as Acura contacted Motor1.com back in May to deny the report published by Forbes, claiming it “was speculative and did not contain information on sourcing.”
Each NSX is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio1 and continues the NSX tradition of offering an incredible performance value in the supercar market. The 2020 NSX is powered by an innovative Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® power unit consisting of a bespoke twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, 9-speed dual clutch transmission (9DCT), and three electric motors supplementing the engine with instantaneous electric torque. The second-generation NSX features an advanced, multi-material body and aluminum-intensive space frame, enabling ultra-high rigidity, compact packaging and outstanding collision safety performance.
NSX Insider Experience
All new NSX owners have the opportunity to join the NSX Insider Experience, a personalized program that enables NSX owners to participate in the making of their bespoke supercar. The program offers a curated, one-on-one tour of key facilities across Ohio where the NSX is built, including the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) and the NSX engine assembly room at the Anna Engine Plant. Guests also have the opportunity to track an NSX, guided by a professional driver on one of the primary proving grounds where it was developed and tuned – the Transportation Research Center (TRC).
The NSX Insider Experience is offered in six distinct packages with one and two-day tour options, which can be customized to include a tour of the Anna Engine Plant in addition to the tour of the PMC. Additional options include a two or four-hour performance driving experience as well as a tour of the Honda Heritage Center. Experience Packages start at $2,700. More information on the NSX Insider Experience is available at NSXInsiderExperience.com.
NSX GT3 Motorsports Success
Using the same Ohio-made multi-material space frame and 3.5-liter twin turbocharged engine design as the road-going NSX, the NSX GT3 and GT3 Evo have tackled some of the world's most iconic GT races, including the 24 Hours of Daytona and Spa; the 12 Hours of Sebring; Petit Le Mans; and the FIA GT World Cup in Macau.
In the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, the NSX GT3 Evos driven by Meyer Shank Racing have posted five wins and 11 podium finishes since its 2017 debut, and in the 2019 season, Meyer Shank Racing leads both the Manufacturers' and Drivers' Championships.
In the SRO GT World Challenge America series, the NSX GT3 has earned multiple wins as well, including six pro-am wins by three different teams this year in the new NSX GT3 Evo.
Around the world, the NSX GT3 driven by Autobacs Racing Team (ARTA) leads the GT300 class in the Japanese Super GT series with two podium finishes, and the NSX GT3 has also competed in Blancpain GT Series Asia, China GT Championship, select events in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the Blancpain GT Sports Club and GT Series in Europe, and the ADAC GT Masters in Germany.
The race-winning, carbon fiber NSX GT3 Evo is offered for sale globally at a starting price of €465,0002 (Approx. $525,000). Since becoming available for customer purchase in July 2017, and updated last year as the NSX GT3 Evo, there are currently 17 NSX GT3s in the hands of professional and amateur race teams globally, with the NSX GT3 Evo certified to compete in more than a dozen FIA-sanctioned racing series around the world. More information on the NSX GT3 Evo can be found at AcuraClientRacing.net.
Pricing and Features
|
|
MSRPii
|
2020 Acura NSX
|
$157,500
|
Destination and Handling
|
$1,995
|
Exterior
|
Paint
|
Standard Colors (130R White, Curva Red, Berlina Black)
|
Std.
|
Premium Colors (NEW: Indy Yellow Pearl, Thermal Orange Metallic, Source Silver, Casino White Pearl)
|
$1,000
|
Andaro Colors (Valencia Red Pearl, Nouvelle Blue Pearl)
|
$6,000
|
Wheels
|
Signature Y-Spoke
|
Std.
|
Exclusive Interwoven
|
$1,500
|
Tires
|
Continental SportContact™ 6
|
Std.
|
Pirelli Trofeo R
|
$1,500
|
Brakes
|
Iron Rotors w/ Black Calipers
|
Std.
|
Iron Rotors w/ Red Calipers
|
$700
|
Carbon Ceramic w/ Black Calipers
|
$9,900
|
Carbon Ceramic w/ Silver, Red, or Orange Calipers
|
$10,600
|
Gloss black exterior trim
|
Std.
|
Black Aluminum Roof
|
Std.
|
Gloss Carbon Fiber Roof
|
$6,000
|
Gloss Carbon Fiber Decklid Spoiler
|
$3,000
|
Gloss Carbon Fiber Exterior Sport Package
|
$12,600
|
Interior
|
Seating
|
Semi-Aniline Leather w/ Alcantara, 4-way power sport seats
|
Std.
|
Milano Leather w/ Alcantara™, Manually adjustable sport seats
|
No Cost Option
|
Semi-Aniline Full Leather, 4-way power sport seats
|
$1,000
|
ELS Studio® Audio + Tech Package
|
Std.
|
Aluminum Sport Pedals
|
Std.
|
Carbon Fiber Interior Sport Package
|
$3,800