The 2020 Subaru Outback is finally available to build on the automaker's configurator. The range-topping Touring trim starts at $37,345, which includes the $1,010 destination charge. There are no factory options that increase the price, but Subie lists 59 available accessories. Speccing all the ones that are available together takes the price to $48,456.

Gallery: 2020 Subaru Outback: First Drive

184 Photos

On the Touring, there are six available exterior colors: Autumn Green Metallic, Abyss Blue Pearl, Cinnamon Brown Pearl Crystal Black Silica, Crystal White Pearl, and Magnetite Gray Metallic. All of them come with a Java Brown Nappa leather interior. However, stepping down a grade to the Limited grade makes three more shades available for the outside: Crimson Red Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, and Tungsten Metallic.

The Touring trim level comes with the 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four-cylinder engine that produces 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a CVT. As expected for an Outback, only all-wheel drive is available. The model gets 26 miles per gallon combined, 22 mpg city, and 30 mpg highway, according to the EPA.

The vast number of accessories include the expected items like organizers for the rear cargo area and floor mats. Plus, there are a plethora of roof rack customization choices for hauling items like bikes, kayaks, or cargo containers. Subie also has items for folks who intend to take their new Outback off-road, including a $129.95 steel underbody engine guard and $99.95 rear differential guard.

The 2020 Outback begins deliveries this fall. With full pricing and the configurator now available, it's possible to spec your ideal example and know the MSRP before stepping foot in a showroom.