When the Motor1.com staff fired up the 2020 Corvette C8 visualizer to create our favorite specs, none of us picked black for the body color as the closest we got was with a Zeus Bronze Metallic example. After checking out this video, I’m beginning to have doubts about my ideal mid-engined ‘Vette as this all-black look suits the performance coupe quite nicely.

Corvette fan Brian Jones was headed south on the I-65 towards Bowling Green, Kentucky when he happened to see this stealthy C8 as it passed him by. As luck would have it, Brian exited the highway to grab a bite at a restaurant, only to find the very same Corvette resting in a parking lot. With manufacturer plates and a red emergency button inside the cabin between the seats, you can easily tell we’re dealing with a prototype that belongs to Chevy, one that’s probably very close to a production-ready car.

Gallery: 2020 Corvette Stingray in black

16 Photos

Not just any C8, but one equipped with the optional Z51 performance package bringing that look-at-me rear spoiler along with an assortment of other upgrades, like the front spoiler and the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires wrapping those black wheels. If you’re not a big fan of the trim piece shaped like a boomerang on the side scoops, black is probably the color to go for since it makes it considerably less visible as it blends nicely with the rest of the body.

As far as the interior is concerned, it appears we’re looking at a C8 with the Adrenaline Red cabin finish, which is just one of the many ways to spice up your 2020 Corvette. My perfect spec had the darker Morello Red shade, but you can also have it in black, blue, gray, and tan or in two-tone configurations.

With the 36-page guide available providing details about trim levels and equipment, the only piece of the puzzle that’s missing is full pricing details. Well, that and the Stingray’s top speed. Information about the former will supposedly be out on August 15. For now, we only know the C8 starts at under $60,000.