The dealer is also selling another car without the wide body along with a third car that doesn't have the wide body and the Scat Pack.

Go to Dodge’s website to access the Challenger configurator and you’ll find a total of nine different versions, but none of them are convertibles. Should you want a droptop version of the muscle car, an R/T Scat Pack Widebody is available at a dealer in North Carolina, complete with a retractable soft top. Keffer Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram Trucks got in touch with Convertible Builders LLC from High Spring, Florida and asked them to chop off the Challenger’s roof. Two additional cars received the conversion, a white R/T Scat Pack and a red R/T.

Gallery: 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible
27 Photos
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible

Our colleagues at Motor Authority stumbled upon this gray R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible and found out from the seller that the conversion process took several months to complete. Needless to say, the Widebody is the most expensive of the trio, with the dealer setting a price tag of $63,995, followed by the non-Widebody R/T Scat Pack at $59,780 and the R/T at $56,300. All convertibles are listed as being available at a “VIP Price” if you contact the dealer, so there’s a good chance you’ll get a better deal on any of the three.

For the sake of comparison, Dodge wants $46,245 for an R/T Scat Pack Widebody, $40,245 for the R/T Scat Pack, and $34,545 for the R/T before you add any options. It’s worth mentioning all three convertibles have the factory miles and are essentially brand new cars with some optional goodies added to the equipment list. The factory warranty is still valid after the roof transformation, while the fabric top comes with a one-year parts and labor warranty.

Gallery: 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible
25 Photos
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible

Without a roof over your head to cancel most of the engine noise, the 5.7-liter or 6.4-liter HEMI V8 mills should be music to a muscle car enthusiast’s ears. We won’t be too surprised if all three cars will be snatched up pretty soon by people who’ve been waiting for a Challenger convertible that Dodge has refused to build.

Source: Keffer Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram Trucks (1, 2, 3) via Motor Authority

Get Up To Speed With The Challenger:

hennessey challenger hellcat dyno video Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat By Hennessey Makes Four-Digit Wheel Power
dodge challenger florida highway patrol 2019 Dodge Challenger Suits Up For Duty With Florida Highway Patrol
dodge challenger suv rendered Dodge Challenger SUV Rendering Is So Wrong, It's Right
future dodge hellcat hybrid Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcat Could Go Hybrid

Gallery: 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible
23 Photos
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Convertible

Dodge Challenger

Dodge Challenger
Explore Reviews

More photos

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible
Dodge Challenger SUV renderings
Dodge Challenger SUV renderings
Geiger Cerberus Dodge Challenger
Geiger Cerberus Dodge Challenger
Dodge Charger, Challenger Stars & Stripes Edition
Dodge Charger, Challenger Stars & Stripes Edition
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Angry Bee
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Angry Bee