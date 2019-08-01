Go to Dodge’s website to access the Challenger configurator and you’ll find a total of nine different versions, but none of them are convertibles. Should you want a droptop version of the muscle car, an R/T Scat Pack Widebody is available at a dealer in North Carolina, complete with a retractable soft top. Keffer Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram Trucks got in touch with Convertible Builders LLC from High Spring, Florida and asked them to chop off the Challenger’s roof. Two additional cars received the conversion, a white R/T Scat Pack and a red R/T.

Gallery: 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible

27 Photos

Our colleagues at Motor Authority stumbled upon this gray R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible and found out from the seller that the conversion process took several months to complete. Needless to say, the Widebody is the most expensive of the trio, with the dealer setting a price tag of $63,995, followed by the non-Widebody R/T Scat Pack at $59,780 and the R/T at $56,300. All convertibles are listed as being available at a “VIP Price” if you contact the dealer, so there’s a good chance you’ll get a better deal on any of the three.

For the sake of comparison, Dodge wants $46,245 for an R/T Scat Pack Widebody, $40,245 for the R/T Scat Pack, and $34,545 for the R/T before you add any options. It’s worth mentioning all three convertibles have the factory miles and are essentially brand new cars with some optional goodies added to the equipment list. The factory warranty is still valid after the roof transformation, while the fabric top comes with a one-year parts and labor warranty.

Gallery: 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Convertible

25 Photos

Without a roof over your head to cancel most of the engine noise, the 5.7-liter or 6.4-liter HEMI V8 mills should be music to a muscle car enthusiast’s ears. We won’t be too surprised if all three cars will be snatched up pretty soon by people who’ve been waiting for a Challenger convertible that Dodge has refused to build.

Source: Keffer Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram Trucks (1, 2, 3) via Motor Authority