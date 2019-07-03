From the Alfa Romeo GTV6 to the McLaren 675LT, these are some of the sweet rides that have graced Clarkson's garage
When you think of a car-themed television show, Top Gear and The Grand Tour probably come to mind. The modern era of Top Gear that launched in 2002 was the brainchild of journalist Jeremy Clarkson and producer Andy Wilman, and it brought Clarkson worldwide fame alongside co-presenters James May and Richard Hammond.
The witty auto reviewer has driven the worlds greatest cars, but it's probably no surprise to learn he's owned some awesome cars as well. He rarely speaks openly about his personal garage, but we have a list of 10 beautiful rides that he's mentioned sporadically through statements and tweets over the years. We don't know if he's made any recent purchases, but this list should make any petrolhead proud.