Update: A previous version of this post indicated that the Cayman GT4/718 Spider would offer a Clubsport package. However, this package will not be available in the U.S. market. The post has been updated accordingly. U.S. market pricing has also been added.

Naturally aspirated. Six cylinders. Porsche’s GT boss, Andreas Preuninger, need not say more. We’re near Weissach, Porsche’s technical base, and getting a sneak peek at the new 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder. Yes, these are the official cars. Cease all internet-fueled rumors and speculations.

Powering these sports cars is not a variant of the 911 GT3’s high-revving 4.0-liter flat-six, the engine many expected Porsche to squeeze into its mid-engine models, but a new six-cylinder engine. Loosely based on the 9A2 flat-six from the 911 Carrera range, and built on the same production line, the engine that powers the high-performance 718 twins features kit such as cylinder deactivation and piezo fuel injectors.

Redline is a sky-high 8,000 rpm, while the engine’s approximately 414 horsepower peak at a heady 7,600rpm and its 310 pound-feet of torque is available between 5,000-6,800 rpm. Those figures allow both the GT4 and Spyder to reach 62 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds and hit top speeds of 188 mph and 187 mph, respectively. Both models retain manual transmissions, although the gearboxes are saddled with lengthy gear ratios that allow the duo to pass various emissions regulations. Meanwhile, weight rises to more than 3100 pounds; an almost 200-pound gain over the previous models.

Most of the extra fat is attributable to pesky things such as a pair of exhaust particulate filters, as well as the implementation of an automatic stop/start system, which requires the addition of a bigger starter and battery. Still, Preuninger reveals that the actual weight difference between these new cars and their predecessors is only about 66 pounds and that the aforementioned, three-figure difference is merely the result of changes to homologation standards and reporting. Whatever the number truly is, we believe Preuninger when he tells us drivers won’t notice the cars’ additional mass from behind the wheel.

Preuninger says the GT4, in particular, is at least 10 seconds a lap quicker around the Nurburgring relative to its forebear. Helping the model achieve this feat are major aerodynamic advancements, including a large underbody diffuser that makes 50 percent more downforce than the last GT4’s. Wheels and tires carryover and the car's lightweight 20-inch alloys wear the latest Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires measuring 245/35 up front and 295/30 at the rear.

Additional performance enhancements include the Porsche's latest torque vectoring setup, a mechanical limited-slip differential, new dampers, and more. The suspension includes active dampers and the ride heights for the GT4 and Spyder are some 30 millimeters lower than any other 718 model.

The cars also pinch elements from the GT3 parts bin. Specifically, the top mounts’ solid, ball-mounted joints. Porsche’s GT department stuck with conventional suspension bushings elsewhere in order to maintain a good (i.e. smooth) on-road driving experience.

Nevertheless, these are track-oriented vehicles first, and track rats will welcome the cars’ adjustable toe, camber, and roll bar rates. Most buyers will probably avoid breaking out the tool kit, though, and will instead simply press the Sport button to stiffen up the adaptive dampers. Additional dynamic tech includes an automatic rev-matching feature and access to the Porsche Track Precision App, which lets drivers geek out on lap times and the like.

Options include lighter and more fade resistant carbon-ceramic brakes, lighter bucket seats, and plenty of individual trim options.

The Spyder wears a price tag of $96,300, while the GT4 stickers for $99,200 (neither price includes a $1,250 destination charge). No, they aren't cheap. But given their six-cylinder engines and notable performance capabilities, the latest Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder strike us as relative bargains.