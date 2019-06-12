Aston Martin is fashionably late to the SUV party, but with Lamborghini taking its sweet time to come out with the Urus that has turned out to be an instant hit, the DBX likely has a bright future up ahead as well. It’s an important model not just because it represents the first high-riding model to carry the brand’s wings, but also the first model to be built at the new factory in St Athan, Wales. This will serve as the sole production facility for the DBX once full production will kick off in the first half of 2020.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin is happy to report pre-production of its SUV has started at the 90-acre, former Ministry of Defence site turned into a manufacturing plant for the DBX and for future models, including the limited-run electric Rapid E. Come 2021, a zero-emissions luxury Lagonda will also be assembled in Wales. So far, the new factory in St Athan has created 200 jobs, but up to 550 more are expected directly at the plant, plus 3,000 jobs across the supply chain and local businesses.

Initially, the Aston Martin DBX will likely be available only with AMG’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, but Aston Martin’s own V12 is expected to be added later in the life cycle. Further down the line, a thrifty hybrid variant probably with Mercedes hardware will join the lineup, and we won’t be too surprised if there will be some performance derivatives as well to spice things up.

Plenty of spy shots depicting prototypes have revealed the interior cabin will borrow numerous bits and pieces from Mercedes, with the electrical architecture also inherited from the three-pointed star. Unlike the namesake concept unveiled back in 2015 with a swoopy two-door shape, the production-ready model will feature a more conventional layout with rear doors to boost its appeal among families looking for a high-end SUV.

Aston Martin promises to take the wraps off the production-ready DBX towards the end of the year. It likely means we won’t see it at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, so here’s hoping it will be on stage in Los Angeles during the second half of November. There’s also the possibility AM will want to unveil its SUV at a dedicated event to avoid having to share the spotlight with rival marques.

Source: Aston Martin

