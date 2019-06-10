The 2020 Porsche Taycan is everything but a secret. The German automaker first revealed the 600-horsepower Mission E electric sedan to the masses four years ago. Since then, the automaker has changed its name, released countless teasers, and promised a lot. The car isn’t ready for primetime just yet as test mules and prototypes are still being spotted out in the wild. The latest trio of videos gives us our closest look yet at Porsche’s electric sedan.

Takin' A Look At The Porsche Taycan:

This Taycan is entirely devoid of any camouflage. There is black tape covering some parts of the vehicle, but it’s otherwise uncovered. Then again, Porsche hasn’t been applying the most effective camouflage on some of its Taycan prototypes as of late. One thing missing from the Porsche in the videos is the lack of the audacious fake taillight stickers. On this prototype, the taillight covering isn’t red, but clear, another noticeable change from other test mules. This Taycan also features beefier tires, too.

While Porsche has yet to debut the Taycan officially, the company has given a few details about its performance. The automaker claims the Taycan will hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than 3.5 seconds while having a 310-mile (500-kilometer) range. Porsche extensively tested the vehicle, accumulating more than 3.5 million miles (6 million kilometers) of on-road testing and more than 6 million miles (10 million kilometers) of virtual driving.

The Porsche Taycan will usher in electric vehicles for the automaker. The company has already announced it’ll debut the Taycan Cross Turismo wagon to expand the Taycan lineup in 2020. After that, more EVs will follow. Porsche has yet to release any official pricing information; however, it’ll reportedly start between $65,700 and $85,000 – falling between the Cayenne and Panamera in the lineup. We will see Porsche officially debut the Taycan this September.

Source: DrGumoLunatic via YouTube