Mercedes-AMG finally announces the official specs for its new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that goes under the internal designation M 139. In the higher-spec S trim, the mill offers 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and beats the previous-gen A45 with 375 hp (280 kW) to take the title as world's most powerful factory-offered four-cylinder engine ever available in a production vehicle. If we want to split some very thin hairs, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution FX-440 MR made 440 hp from its 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but production amounted to just 40 units exclusively for the UK.

Specifically, the S version of the M 139 makes 416 hp at 6,750 rpm and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque between 5,000 and 5,250 revs. The redline hits at 7,200 rpm.

There's also a standard variant of the M 139 that produces 382 hp (285 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) between 4,750 and 5,000 rpm. The redline is the same 7,200 revs.

Both versions of the M 139 use a twin-scroll turbocharger. The S variant can produce up to 30.5 psi (2.1 bar) of boost, but the standard model goes to 27.6 psi (1.9 bar).

To get into the nitty-gritty details, The M 139 weighs 354 pounds (160.5 kilograms). The four cylinders each have a bore of 83 millimeters (3.268 inches) and stroke of 92 millimeters (3.622 inches). The mill features both direct injection and indirect injection through the intake manifold. There are two overhead camshafts operating on 16 valves, and the drivetrain is capable of tweaking the valve operation on both sides, in addition to Camtronic valve opening adjustment for the exhaust side.

Where You'll Find The M 139:

The horsepower specs for the M 139 already leaked out from a German insurance site. This announcement finally makes the numbers official, in addition to providing a bevy of other technical details.

The M 139 engine will be available in a variety of models in the near future. The first of them to debut should be the A45 in the very near future. This hot hatch isn't coming to the United States, but Americans get the powerplant in the CLA 45 sedan. Spy shots indicate that the boxy GLB-Class crossover gets this powerplant, too.

Source: Mercedes-Benz