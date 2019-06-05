Increasing a car’s performance takes one of several routes. There are extreme measures such as turning a 1992 Ford Tempo into an eight-second drag car. Then there are more modest paths like adding a wing or additional aerodynamics to help stabilize the vehicle at high speeds or on the track. McLaren is taking the humbler approach with the new MSO Defined High Downforce Kit for its Sports Series models—the 570S Coupe and 570S Spider. The kit adds 165 pounds of downforce.

The High Downforce Kit adds a carbon fiber wing and underbody aerodynamic guide vanes to generate the additional downforce. Black aluminum pylons with gray inlays support the carbon fiber wing. One neat feature of the wing is its integrated high-mounted stop light along with the Palladium Grey endplate inserts with silver chromatic MSO logos.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities to make the latest and very best designs and technologies available not only to new car buyers but also to customers who already own a McLaren,” commented Carl Whipp, McLaren’s Global Aftersales Director. “The new MSO Defined High Downforce Kit is a perfect example of this ethos, offering both a transformative visual enhancement and dynamic benefits.”

The kit is not cheap, starting at $11,035, which doesn’t include installation. That’s extra and will take approximately four hours to install. It may seem like a steep price, but the neither the McLaren 570S Coupe or Spider were cheap either. These are supercars with supercar price tags, which includes any accessories.

However, rarely do such visual enhancements come with real-world performance results. Will most people be able to notice the additional 165 pounds of downforce? No, probably not. But the McLaren owner who takes their 570S to the track will notice, and that’s who McLaren is targeting with this new aero kit. And for those who don't track their McLaren, the wing still looks great.

Source: McLaren