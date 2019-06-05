Nearly three decades have passed since BMW built the original M8 Coupe (E31) as a prototype, and now the Bavarians are finally showing us a car you’ll actually be able to purchase. It might not have the mighty V12 engine of the 1990 one-off, but it makes up for that by packing the most powerful engine ever developed by the M division. In Competition guise, the M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible unleash 617 horsepower from a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8.

To better discover the M8 duo, BMW has dropped a series of promotional videos highlighting the coupe version in the hotter Competition guise. Looking considerably more aggressive than the M850i xDrive Coupe, the flagship 8er can be upgraded furthermore by ticking the box that says M Carbon Exterior Package. From the enlarged air intakes up front to the quad exhausts at the back, you can immediately tell this isn’t an “ordinary” 840d. The flared front wheel arches are also exclusive to the M8, and so is the rear spoiler lending it a meaner appearance.

Inside, there’s model-specific leather upholstery and a plethora of standard goodies varying from a head-up display to the upgraded infotainment system. In the M8 models, the center console is home to a Setup button from where the driver can fiddle with settings for the engine, steering, xDrive, dampers, and even brakes. Also on the center console – right above the Setup key – is an M Mode button providing access to the adjustment of the driver assistance systems, head-up display, and the digital instrument cluster.

If you need two full rear seats and a pair of extra doors, you’ll probably want to wait for the 8 Series Gran Coupe and its M8 sibling. The standard variant is going to debut at the end of this month, with the M8 GC and its Competition buddy likely slated for a 2020 release.

Videos: BMW

