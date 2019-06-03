After Entertainment Weekly gave us a sneak preview last month, 20th Century Fox has now released the first trailer for its upcoming Ford V. Ferrari movie. Much like another great racing film, Rush, it’s based on real facts and tells the story of how Ford wanted to build a Ferrari-beating race car for the 1966 Le Mans.

In the trailer, we get to see how Ford approached Carroll Shelby (played by Matt Damon) to make it all happen. When Ford executive Lee Iacocca asks Shelby what it would take to beat Ferrari at the legendary endurance race, Shelby explains it’s something that money can buy and that it’s more about than just raw speed. Shelby goes on to mention “a pure racer behind the wheel” is needed to dethrone the Prancing Horse, with engineer and race car driver Ken Miles (played by Christian Bale) being tasked to get the job done.

November 15 Can't Come Soon Enough:

When Miles asks Shelby “And how long did you tell them you needed — 200, 300 years?” Shelby responds with “90 days.” Then the two get to work to develop and test the Ford GT40 before heading to Le Mans where just about everyone knows what happened, with the Blue Oval’s race cars crossing the finish line in an epic 1-2-3 win.

The scenes chosen for the trailer perfectly illustrate Shelby’s desire to beat Ferrari after Henry Ford II (played by Tracy Letts) asks him to “go to war.” The end of the trailer shows Ford’s boss “born-ready” attitude quickly turning into tears after Shelby takes him for a quick spin in the GT40.

Directed and co-written by James Mangold, Ford V. Ferrari will hit theaters on November 15.

Video: 20th Century Fox / YouTube