Gulf all the things? Maybe, maybe not.
Gulf Oil’s links to the exciting world of motorsport date back to the 1930s, but most of us know it because of the gorgeous baby blue and orange colors introduced towards the end of the 1960s. From famous cars such as the Porsche 917, Ford GT, Mclaren M20 Can-Am and the more recent McLaren F1 GTR Longtail, the Gulf livery has been applied to some of the most legendary race cars ever made.
The lovely two-tone finish has trickled down to road cars as we’ve seen our fair share of Porsche 911s carrying this theme, not to mention Ford’s official GT Heritage Edition, a McLaren 675LT, and even a Porsche Macan. Speaking of SUVs, the German tuners at GeigerCars decided to take the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and slap on the iconic Gulf wrap. Does it work on such a large and tall vehicle? We’ll let you be the judge of that.
The high-performance SUV also gained 22-inch black alloy wheels complimented by a set of suspension lowering springs bringing the Trackhawk closer to the road by 25 millimeters (nearly one inch).
Not only did it freshen up the vehicle’s exterior, but GeigerCars also worked on the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, because at 707 horsepower, the flagship Jeep was obviously underpowered. All jokes aside, the tuner installed a custom supercharger with an increased boost pressure, a new air filter, forged pistons, and made other upgrades. The end result is an insane amount of power – 900 hp. In addition, torque has been lifted from the series 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) to a mountain-moving 740 lb-ft (1,003 Nm).
As a result of the massive power gains, the Trackhawk is able to top out at 194 mph (312 kph), thus making it faster than even the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga Speed.
If your bank account can handle it, GeigerCars has this exact SUV up for grabs as “barely used” for a hefty €129,000, which works out to about $144,000 at current exchange rates.
One of the most popular raptors for falconry is the hawk. These birds of prey are popular among falconers for their docility, agility and high flying velocity – which make them superior airborne hunters: A peregrine falcon often reaches speeds of over 350 km/h during swoops. It therefore comes as no surprise that Jeep has chosen the hawk as the namesake for the ultimate top model of the Grand Cherokee series.
With 710 hp, 868 Nm torque and a top speed of 289 km/h, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is one of the fastest and most powerful series SUVs ever.
But this level of perfection has not stopped the US car specialists at GeigerCars.de in Munich – who are celebrating their 40th birthday this year – from making a few more improvements.
- The most powerful Jeep of all time
- Power increased to 900 hp/1,003 Nm
- Legendary Gulf design
Karl Geiger and his performance engineers have given the 6.2-liter HEMI V8 of the Trackhawk shown here a mighty Magnuson TVS 2650 Supercharger System to replace the standard screw compressor. The Magnuson fan raises the boost pressure from 0.8 to 1.1 bar. Fresh air flows through an open sports air filter into the eight hemispherical combustion chambers. Thanks to robust reinforcements, such as the forged piston on steel con rods, the engine hardware can easily withstand the greater forces it is subjected to. Speaking of forces: After an individual software adjustment at the performance testing station, the GeigerCars Trackhawk delivers an impressive 900 hp and its torque even breaks the 1,000 Nm mark. As for the acoustics, the cat-back valve exhaust system proudly trumpets the power gained by the Trackhawk. The top speed of the GeigerCars Trackhawk was measured at 312 km/h, making this American high-caliber bullet faster than the Lamborghini Urus or the Bentley Bentayga Speed – to name just two examples.
But that’s not all: the Trackhawk is also a real highlight when it comes to optics, where its design wrapping in the traditional Gulf colors of light blue and orange with the start number 40 gives it a truly eye-catching quality. The Gulf Trackhawk’s appearance is rounded off by 22" light alloy wheels in black, fitted with 315/30R22 rubber tires, as well as lowering springs, which reduce the ground clearance of the power SUV by 25 mm.
The GeigerCars.de Trackhawk in Gulf design can be bought as a barely-used second-hand vehicle for €129,000*.
Technical data for GeigerCars.de Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk “GULF 40”
Engine: V8 gasoline engine, Magnuson TVS 2650 Supercharger System, open sports air filter, engine reinforced with forged piston and steel con rods, high-flow thermostat housing with 83 degree thermostat, cat-back valve exhaust system, software adjustment at performance testing station
Cubic capacity: 6,200 ccm
Power: 662 kW / 900 hp at 6,500 rpm
Torque: 1,003 Nm at 5,700 rpm
Max. boost pressure: 1.1 bar
Top speed: 312 km/h
Transmission: 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission with torque converter
Chassis: Lowering springs (25 mm)
Wheels/tires: 22" light alloy rims, 315/30R22 tires
Consumption in city/on highway/combined: 25.4/12.3/17.1 l per 100 km (Super)
CO2 emission, combined: 390 g/km
Energy efficiency class: G
Emission class: EURO 6
Price: €129,000* (second-hand vehicle)
*) All prices include installation and 19% statutory sales tax.