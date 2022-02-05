Which Hellcat is best? Well, it depends who you ask, because choosing between all of the supercharged monsters created by Dodge and Jeep is no easy task. Sure, we can compare spec sheets or styling, but for a Hellcat-powered vehicle, the real test is at the drag strip. Today we get to see a modified Dodge Challenger race a modified Jeep Trackhawk as they fight for Hellcat supremacy.

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat is where the story began in 2015 when the Dodge Challenger Hellcat debuted. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine produced an astounding 707 horsepower (527 Kilowatts) and 650 lb-ft (881 Newton Meters) of torque making it one of the most powerful V8s in a production car at the time. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat became king of the muscle car horsepower wars besting both the Ford Mustang GT500 and Chevy Camaro ZL1.

As it turns out, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat was just the beginning of the era of Hellcat. Next, Dodge placed this powerful V8 under the hood of the Dodge Charger sedan, which made logical sense. What happened next is the stuff of legends. In 2018 Jeep introduced us to the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, a track-capable SUV with the same 707 horsepower (527 Kilowatts) V8 as the Dodge Hellcat twins.

The unique advantage of the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk lies with its all-wheel-drive system that helped get the power down much easier than the rear-wheel-drive Hellcats at Dodge. This quickly made the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk the darling of the drag strip thanks to its insane launches and easily repeatable runs.

Today we get to see if the all-wheel-drive Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can beat out the Dodge Challenger Hellcat in a drag race. Based on the times, neither vehicle is stock which means it’s anyone’s game. So, if you like supercharged V8 sounds, this is the video for you.