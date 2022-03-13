The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is one of the fastest SUVs out there. It might not have the off-road capabilities of its less-powerful versions, but it makes up for that through grunt. After all, it packs a Hellcat engine under the hood.

With 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque, you wouldn't call the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk underpowered. Its 6.2-liter, supercharged HEMI V8 can propel the 5,363 lbs (2,432 kg) SUV to 60 mph (97 km/h) in about 3.5 seconds. That said, there are still folks out there who find that number a tad too slow.

One of them is Mike Ferrand from Sinister Performance Club. His Grand Cherokee Trackhawk packs about 1,300 horsepower (956 kilowatts) and 1,500 pound-feet (2,033 Newton-meters) of torque. Thanks to the added boost, Mike's tuned Trackhawk is the fastest in Canada and the second-fastest worldwide.

According to Mike, the engine is tuned for nitrous and features an upgraded blower and a billet bearing plate. The Jeep also has a ported top and bottom end, plus 1,300 cc injectors. The pistons and rods were strengthened, along with its eight-speed automatic transmission. Last but not least, the axles got an upgrade to cope with the massive power hike. Surprisingly, most of the engine's internals remain stock. Even more shocking is it still uses the standard driveshaft.

The video from That Racing Channel shows it takes effort to wrestle the SUV in a straight line. It also shows the brutal launches this tuned Trackhawk is capable of even without nitrous activated. With it on, the 5,500 lb SUV scampers away from rest like a radio-controlled car.

In 2020, the Jeep pulled a quarter-mile time of 9.55 and clocked the speed trap at 143 mph. For reference, the world record is 9.48 seconds, so Mike is not far off from matching it. Not only that, it can run the 0 to 60 mph sprint in two seconds, and it's certified by GPS. In other words, it's a few hundredths away from matching a Tesla Model S Plaid. That's not bad for an SUV with a complete interior. If anything, the tuning potential of the Trackhawk makes us sad to hear reports that there will be no second-generation version on the horizon.