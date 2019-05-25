The 2019 Overland Expo West in Northern Arizona brought together one of the best collections of campers, off-road vehicles and overlanding builds in recent memory. Among the more exciting vehicles on display was a Mercedes Unimog camper with a fully decked-out living quarters and a drivetrain that will make you doubletake.

Our good friends from The Fast Lane Offroad were on the ground at the expo, where they toured the Unimog and saw first-hand what a special, insane vehicle it was. The rig is a 2005 Mercedes U500 Expedition Camper with a fitted camper on the back that was purchased from a military surplus store. The living quarters include a fold-down deck area, as well as functional kitchen space, sleeping quarters, and bathroom area. Not to be overlooked are modern amenities such as a solar power grid sitting atop the roof, cellular phone signal booster, and diesel-powered hot water heater.

Overboard on Overlanding:

While the living area might draw the most attention, the cockpit is where you will find some of the most interesting technology. The Unimog includes an advanced setup that allows the steering column and pedal assembly to shift, meaning that both right and left hand drive are available to the driver. According to the owner, the transmission can also be used in either automatic or manual model, via an adjustable clutch system. He also says the truck is good for roughly 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts) and a staggering 1,000 pound-feet of torque (1,358 nm) from its diesel powertrain. This means that the Unimog is incredibly capable off-road, even with the rig’s added weight.

With every Unimog camper we cover, the vehicle seems to get more and more impressive. And this overlanding special, with its intuitive design and built-from-scratch attitude, is a fantastic example. The Motor1.com team will always have a special place in our hearts for badass off-road rigs like the Unimog.

Source: The Fast Lane Offroad













