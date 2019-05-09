It was way back on May 27, 2017 when BMW first dropped images of the M8 part of what has turned out to be one of the longest teaser campaigns ever. Now, after nearly two years, the high-performance coupe is making the headlines once again courtesy of a fresh teaser signaling the reveal is right around the corner, according to BMW works driver Martin Tomczyk. While images of the exterior are not exactly showing something we haven’t seen before, the ones depicting the digital instrument cluster are of interest.

That’s because on the center console there’s a nifty new M Mode button making its debut on the BMW M8 Coupe and its convertible counterpart. Drivers will use it to pick between the Road and Sport modes on the regular M8 and select the Track mode reserved to the hotter M8 Competition. Each and every mode comes with its own settings for the screens and it also changes the setup of the driver assistance systems. Activate the Track mode and all of the comfort and safety functions will be deactivated, and even the radio is going to be turned off to reduce distractions.

36 Photos

Also new for the M8 is the braking system bundling the brake activation, brake booster, and the braking control functions into what BMW refers to as a compact module to shave off about two kilograms (4.4 pounds) compared to a conventional setup. The amount of pressure on the brake pedal necessary to slow the car depends on whether the driver is in the Comfort or Sport mode, while the standard compound brakes can be replaced by an optional carbon-ceramic setup.

BMW will also be installing a Setup button on the center console, right below the M Mode, from where the driver will gain access to a total of five vehicle parameters. Press the button and a screen will appear on the display from where you’ll choose the desired settings for the engine, steering, suspension, brakes, and the M xDrive. As it is the case with the M5, there’s also the possibility of choosing a pure rear-wheel-drive mode provided the dynamic stability control system is turned off. On top of the pre-programmed settings created by BMW, the driver can store two individual setups.

BMW isn’t going into any details regarding the powertrain, but we’re expecting the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 to push out around 600 hp in the regular M8 and even more in the range-topping Competition version. An output of 617 hp seems plausible considering that’s how much you get in the M5 Competition.

The two-door M8 models will be joined sooner or later by the more practical M8 Gran Coupe, which was teased in a non-M flavor just last week ahead of a June reveal.

Source: BMW