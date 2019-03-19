Hide press release Show press release

The redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe



A new take on extraordinary



Stuttgart. Just a few weeks after unveiling the GLC SUV, Mercedes-Benz is presenting the redesigned GLC Coupe. The next generation of the successful model skillfully and intricately combines the sportiness of a coupe with the functionality of an SUV. The result is a vehicle for individuals who seek a vehicle with extraordinary looks, the greatest possible freedom and pioneering technology. Innovative technologies, intelligent driver assistance systems and a newly enhanced engine make the Coupe a paragon of sportiness, safety and efficiency. The redesigned GLC Coupe will celebrate its World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show in April and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2019.



The GLC Coupe impresses with its distinctive appearance, innovative driver assistance systems, a new engine and the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system with its wide range of control options. The enhanced driver assistance systems have been expanded to include the new exit-warning function.



Mesmerizing coupe rear: elegant exterior design



The GLC Coupe is characterized by its dynamic appearance and elegant lines. Hallmark features include the dominant front end, powerful forms and standard-fit chrome details like the front and rear underride guards. Its coupe character shines through in the squat silhouette with the dropping roofline and rounded rear window. Highlights at the front end include the powerfully contoured diamond-block grille with an integrated star and single louvre typical of a coupe, complemented by the distinctive air intakes and the new contours of the standard LED Headlamps.



The GLC Coupe demonstrates how the design features of a coupe can be Page 2

seamlessly harmonized with those of an SUV. With its dropping roofline, the

greenhouse fits perfectly into the silhouette and the feature line in combination

with the eye-catching chrome strip on the high beltline, the muscular

shoulders and the rearwards-ascending light-catching contour. On top of this,

the dynamic proportions and the generous ground clearance emphasize the

GLC Coupe's sporty appeal while maintaining the benefits of an SUV.



Intelligence and convenience: the interior



Flawless luxury and user-friendly controls abound in the Coupe's interior. As is

usual for Mercedes-Benz, particular importance is placed on the interior. The

focus is on the dashboard and the flowing lines of the center console. The large,

one-piece console panel sweeps elegantly from the center air vents to the

armrest. It has a premium feel and an exceptionally high-caliber build quality.



The interior color Magma Grey is newly available in MB-Tex and Leather. The

completely revised multifunction steering wheel is available in two versions.

Its operation of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and the Touch Control

buttons for controlling the instrument cluster and the infotainment system as

well as the acoustic input feedback sets new standards for convenience.



The multifunctional touchpad on the center console improves operating

convenience even further, and replaces the rotary pushbutton, while the

infotainment system has larger touchscreen displays with 12.3 inches in the

instrument cluster and 10.25 inches (with 1920 x 720 pixels) in the central

display. In addition, the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User

Experience) multimedia system boasts intuitive logic and a wide range of

control options. There are five different ways to interact with the GLC's

infotainment system:



 By touch control on the center multimedia display

 Using the Touch Control Buttons on the multifunction steering wheel

 With the multifunction Touchpad on the center console

 Using the gesture/movement recognition of MBUX Interior Assistant

 By Voice Control, either with the button on the steering wheel or the

"Hey Mercedes” prompt



At market launch, the GLC Coupe will be available with a new and enhanced

2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine capable of 255 hp and 273 lb-ft.



The GLC Coupe at a glance



 Expressive design: The stylish appearance of the new Coupe

generation encapsulates the Sensual Purity design philosophy and

combines the flexibility of an SUV with the sense of style and

sportiness of a coupe. The A-pillars have a more pronounced slope,

which lowers the roof silhouette. The model owes much of its

extraordinary character to the diamond radiator grille, which is

available in silver as standard or black in conjunction with the Night

package, featuring a chrome trim incorporating formal elements of the

underride guard. Further eye-catching features include the standard

LED headlamps with their new torch design and unmistakable light

signature. The elegant lines are drawn to a successful conclusion by

the compact rear end featuring a new-look diffuser with underride

guard and tailpipe trims as well as full-LED taillamps.



 MBUX - Innovative telematics: The combination of the touchscreen

displays, navigation with augmented reality, intelligent voice control

via the talk button or the "Hey Mercedes" prompt, connectivity and the

user interface makes the GLC Coupe state-of-the-art.



 Advanced assistance systems: Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®

and Active Steering Assist provide even more comfortable support to

help the driver to keep a safe distance and steer. The speed is adjusted

automatically ahead of bends or junctions. Active Steering Assist helps

the vehicle stay in its lane and change lanes.



 The risk of potential collisions can be reduced with Active Brake Assist

by braking if the driver fails to see oncoming traffic.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is a blend of exceptional and sophisticated

features, further underlining its leading position with this combination of style

and ability. At present, Mercedes-Benz has a very successful presence in the

SUV segment with seven models (GLA, GLC, GLC Coupe, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS Page 4

and G-Class).



The redesigned GLC Coupe will celebrate its World Premiere at the New York

International Auto Show in April and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2019.



