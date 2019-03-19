You can see it in person next month at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
Mercedes-Benz is floating on that in-between period between the Geneva Motor Show and New York Auto Show by unveiling its refreshed GLC Coupe. We already had a good look at the exterior changes for this crossover with the debut of the standard GLC-Class just a couple weeks ago at Geneva, featuring a slightly revised grille with new headlights and fascia up front. Similarly, the CLC Coupe wears a mild update at the rear with a molded diffuser and angular exhaust outlets that are a bit more prominent. Further up the back, the GLC Coupe wears redesigned taillights as well.
The differences are a bit more noticeable inside – but only a bit – just as they were on the GLC SUV in Geneva. A new multifunction steering wheel greets drivers and is available in two versions, both of which offer convenient hands-on controls for operating a range of systems. Behind the wheel is a larger 12.3-inch display, and looking towards the center of the dash you’ll see a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen.
Further down the center console you’ll see the rotary dial from the previous-generation GLC is gone – everything is operated now either through the steering wheel controls, the touchscreen, through voice commands, or via the gesture/movement recognition of the GLC’s MBUX Interior Assistant. Speaking of which, The GLC Coupe gets the benefit of the latest-generation MBUX system.
Beneath the skin the new GLC Coupe is much the same as the outgoing model, with one notable exception. A revised 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine is available, producing 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s a 14-hp bump from the current model, and should be enough to scoot the new GLC to 60 mph in roughly six seconds.
Though the refreshed GLC Coupe officially breaks cover today, the slope-roofed SUV will make its public debut in just a few weeks at the 2019 New York Auto Show. Pricing for the new GLC Coupe isn’t available, but Mercedes-Benz says it will go on sale in the U.S. late this year.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
The redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
A new take on extraordinary
Stuttgart. Just a few weeks after unveiling the GLC SUV, Mercedes-Benz is presenting the redesigned GLC Coupe. The next generation of the successful model skillfully and intricately combines the sportiness of a coupe with the functionality of an SUV. The result is a vehicle for individuals who seek a vehicle with extraordinary looks, the greatest possible freedom and pioneering technology. Innovative technologies, intelligent driver assistance systems and a newly enhanced engine make the Coupe a paragon of sportiness, safety and efficiency. The redesigned GLC Coupe will celebrate its World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show in April and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2019.
The GLC Coupe impresses with its distinctive appearance, innovative driver assistance systems, a new engine and the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system with its wide range of control options. The enhanced driver assistance systems have been expanded to include the new exit-warning function.
Mesmerizing coupe rear: elegant exterior design
The GLC Coupe is characterized by its dynamic appearance and elegant lines. Hallmark features include the dominant front end, powerful forms and standard-fit chrome details like the front and rear underride guards. Its coupe character shines through in the squat silhouette with the dropping roofline and rounded rear window. Highlights at the front end include the powerfully contoured diamond-block grille with an integrated star and single louvre typical of a coupe, complemented by the distinctive air intakes and the new contours of the standard LED Headlamps.
The GLC Coupe demonstrates how the design features of a coupe can be Page 2
seamlessly harmonized with those of an SUV. With its dropping roofline, the
greenhouse fits perfectly into the silhouette and the feature line in combination
with the eye-catching chrome strip on the high beltline, the muscular
shoulders and the rearwards-ascending light-catching contour. On top of this,
the dynamic proportions and the generous ground clearance emphasize the
GLC Coupe's sporty appeal while maintaining the benefits of an SUV.
Intelligence and convenience: the interior
Flawless luxury and user-friendly controls abound in the Coupe's interior. As is
usual for Mercedes-Benz, particular importance is placed on the interior. The
focus is on the dashboard and the flowing lines of the center console. The large,
one-piece console panel sweeps elegantly from the center air vents to the
armrest. It has a premium feel and an exceptionally high-caliber build quality.
The interior color Magma Grey is newly available in MB-Tex and Leather. The
completely revised multifunction steering wheel is available in two versions.
Its operation of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and the Touch Control
buttons for controlling the instrument cluster and the infotainment system as
well as the acoustic input feedback sets new standards for convenience.
The multifunctional touchpad on the center console improves operating
convenience even further, and replaces the rotary pushbutton, while the
infotainment system has larger touchscreen displays with 12.3 inches in the
instrument cluster and 10.25 inches (with 1920 x 720 pixels) in the central
display. In addition, the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User
Experience) multimedia system boasts intuitive logic and a wide range of
control options. There are five different ways to interact with the GLC's
infotainment system:
By touch control on the center multimedia display
Using the Touch Control Buttons on the multifunction steering wheel
With the multifunction Touchpad on the center console
Using the gesture/movement recognition of MBUX Interior Assistant
By Voice Control, either with the button on the steering wheel or the
"Hey Mercedes” prompt
At market launch, the GLC Coupe will be available with a new and enhanced
2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine capable of 255 hp and 273 lb-ft.
The GLC Coupe at a glance
Expressive design: The stylish appearance of the new Coupe
generation encapsulates the Sensual Purity design philosophy and
combines the flexibility of an SUV with the sense of style and
sportiness of a coupe. The A-pillars have a more pronounced slope,
which lowers the roof silhouette. The model owes much of its
extraordinary character to the diamond radiator grille, which is
available in silver as standard or black in conjunction with the Night
package, featuring a chrome trim incorporating formal elements of the
underride guard. Further eye-catching features include the standard
LED headlamps with their new torch design and unmistakable light
signature. The elegant lines are drawn to a successful conclusion by
the compact rear end featuring a new-look diffuser with underride
guard and tailpipe trims as well as full-LED taillamps.
MBUX - Innovative telematics: The combination of the touchscreen
displays, navigation with augmented reality, intelligent voice control
via the talk button or the "Hey Mercedes" prompt, connectivity and the
user interface makes the GLC Coupe state-of-the-art.
Advanced assistance systems: Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®
and Active Steering Assist provide even more comfortable support to
help the driver to keep a safe distance and steer. The speed is adjusted
automatically ahead of bends or junctions. Active Steering Assist helps
the vehicle stay in its lane and change lanes.
The risk of potential collisions can be reduced with Active Brake Assist
by braking if the driver fails to see oncoming traffic.
The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is a blend of exceptional and sophisticated
features, further underlining its leading position with this combination of style
and ability. At present, Mercedes-Benz has a very successful presence in the
SUV segment with seven models (GLA, GLC, GLC Coupe, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS Page 4
and G-Class).
The redesigned GLC Coupe will celebrate its World Premiere at the New York
International Auto Show in April and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2019.