Before we get into the details on this cool RV trailer, we’ll answer the obvious question. No, someone didn’t cut up a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter to make this cool matching trailer. This is a full-on build from Chinook RV, and it’s not even a one-off item. The motorhome manufacturer revealed its latest offering at the RV Experience expo earlier this week in Utah, connected to a Sprinter camper van of course. New Atlas was on hand for the unveiling and gave us a close look at this cool rig.

It’s a dedicated aluminum trailer with a fiberglass cap and front section, riding on a single 7,000-pound axle with full-size eight-lug wheels. Frameless windows resembling the Sprinter’s glass are built into the sides, and even the taillights echo what you see on the Merc. It’s not your typical dressed-up RV camper trailer however – the rear ramp door opens and closes electrically revealing what’s essentially a cargo carrier, complete with optional diamond plate on the floor, internal tie-downs, and a 4,500-pound capacity winch.

9 Photos

That’s not to say the Trail Wagon is just a place to haul your motorized toys for an extended wilderness adventure. The trailer features an electric drop-down queen-size bed that can also convert to a sofa. It has side-entry doors for easy access when the rear ramp is closed, and it’s fitted with a full ventilation system. It’s also wired to the hilt with lights and an exterior camera, and it comes prepped to accept two 110-watt solar panels. The walls are insulated too, something you wouldn’t normally find in a simple cargo trailer.

Those wanting to outfit the trailer for camping duties can opt for the optional refrigerator and entertainment center package, which adds counters, cabinets, a television, and full sound system to the front. On the flip side, buyers can swap the refrigerator for a toolbox, and a range of workshop items such as an air compressor and extra fuel storage can be added. Regardless of equipment, an advanced electronic control system with smartphone integration can manage everything.

In other words, the Trail Wagon is very much a dual-purpose trailer that can carry a fleet of bikes or a couple of motorcycles while also providing some additional sleeping accommodations. According to New Atlas, pricing for the Trail Wagon should start around $38,000.

Source: Chinook RV, New Atlas