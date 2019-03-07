The colorful calipers inject some art into the science of stopping.
Cool brake calipers are one of those awesome automotive oddities that just about every auto enthusiast loves. We say oddities because calipers are such a small detail compared to the massive, grin-inducing visual effect they can have on people. No company understands that better than Brembo, and now the brake specialists are pushing beyond basic colors to bring a bit more personality to those small-but-critical components living behind your wheels.
Sadly, none of these creative designs will go into production, but at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show Brembo showed nine concept calipers that certainly grabbed our attention. In a press release, the company said it was “inspired by the world of fashion, design, art, and style,” leading to the various creations featured in the gallery below. And yes, an argyle sweater caliper is among them. Imagine seeing such calipers fitted to a Jaguar E-Type restomod. Let the hilarity ensue.
Other designs are a bit more artistic, such as the orange caliper with a classic camouflage pattern, and the meticulous dragon tattoo that features a simple white background with intricate black detailing. A nature-themed caliper wearing a greenery design would be perfect on hybrid and electric vehicles, and we can see the yellow-spotted feline coat caliper looking good on anything with a bright yellow exterior.
Of the more abstract variety are the 1970s and 1990s-themed calipers. It’s amazing how just a few colors can capture a decade, but nothing says 1977 better than yellow with brown and orange shapes. Jumping ahead to the ‘90s is the black caliper with fluorescent characters. Similarly abstract is the cool street art caliper, painted white with brightly colored people in various poses.
Then there’s the glitter caliper. Actually, it’s not as ostentatious as it sounds. Finished in a simple gray with glitter in the shade, we find it refreshingly simple and elegant. Call it the caliper-of-choice for your Rolls-Royce.
Could Brembo be onto something with flashy calipers like these? A simple solid color certainly looks good on the right car, but we wouldn’t mind bolting up some of these snazzy designs to our rides.
Source: Brembo
BEYOND COLOUR
Brembo continues to experiment with colour, playing with the latest
trends in fashion, art, style and design.
Since its very first famous red caliper more than 25 years ago, Brembo has increasingly
focused on and pushed for the colour of its products in order to characterize and
strengthen the distinctive features of each car it equips.
Today it continues to amaze and, after almost sixty years of innovation, goes further, with
a provocation on colour, which once again makes it a pioneer not only in technology, but
also in design.
For the Geneva Motor Show, in fact, Brembo was inspired by the world of fashion, design,
art and style to coat some of its calipers with unusual "clothes" for a car component, in a
journey of provocations, chromatic suggestions and graphic textures.
You can see the caliper painted with a camouflage pattern, a classic, here revisited in the
colour of the year* or, for lovers of luxury, the glittered caliper, and for the trendiest and
most irreverent, here is the caliper with the unmistakable reference to the famous English
fabric with argyle pattern.
The journey continues with a look at the past, with the "vintage" caliper, simple and
minimal, which recalls the geometries of the '70s, or the caliper with fluorescent,
contrasting and sometimes excessive colours of the '90s, and again with a creative caliper
inspired by writers and street art.
Brembo's experiments do not stop there: if the new trend of the moment suggests an
aggressive look, here is the caliper that recalls the spotted coat of the felines, and the
tattooed caliper, with its dragon. And for nature lovers, there is also a green interpretation.
These are just a few suggestions that will not go into production and that Brembo presents
to underline the perfect mix of aesthetics and functionality, which make each Brembo
caliper an icon of style.