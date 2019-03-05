When Mazda released the first teaser image of a new compact crossover exactly a month ago, we thought the Japanese company is going to introduce a new generation CX-3 in Geneva. Fast forward to present day, the brand is unveiling its new model near Lake Geneva – and it is neither а new CX-3, nor a European version of the CX-4.

Instead, Mazda is debuting a brand new global crossover. The CX-30 is a production high-riding vehicle positioned between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the marque’s crossover/SUV lineup. It features somewhat more restrained looks than its CX brothers with a more conservative approach to the Kodo design language. The proportions are balanced and the machine appears to be slightly less aggressive than the CX-5 but, dare we say, that’s for good.

The CX-30 rides on an evolution of Mazda’s Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture which is shared with the new Mazda3. It is 173 inches (4,395 mm) long, 71 inches (1,795 wide), and has a wheelbase of 105 inches (2,655 mm), which makes it significantly longer and slightly wider than the CX-3. Mazda is not saying what’s the vehicle’s weight but we suppose it’s going to be a bit higher than the CX-3’s 2,952 pounds (1,339 kilograms).

The engine range of the model consists of Euro 6d-TEMP gas and diesel engines mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. All gasoline units come with Mazda’s M Hybrid mild-hybrid system for improved efficiency. The tech combines an ICE with an electric motor and a 24-volt lithium-ion battery.

The CX-30 is also receiving Mazda’s latest Skyactiv-X engine which uses a unique combustion method that, on paper, combines the advantages of a gasoline and a diesel engine. The manufacturer is not disclosing performance numbers for the unit, but if the new Mazda3 for Europe is anything to go by, you should expect the peak output to be about 178 horsepower (133 kilowatts) and 164 pound-feet (222 Newton-meters) of torque.

Power from the internal combustion engine is channeled to all four wheels through the company’s i-Activ AWD system with GVC Plus which intuitively controls the torque distribution between the front and rear wheels. Mazda says it delivers better grip under all driving conditions without affecting the fuel efficiency.

The "second new generation model" from Mazda is slated to arrive at U.S. showrooms at some point in the near future.

