Mazda introduced the Miata RF in late 2016, giving the fourth-generation roadster a retractable hardtop option. An owner who has a 2023 model loves the little car but regrets picking the RF over the ragtop.

While the Miata RF has a solid roof, it's still considered a convertible for track-day purposes, which means it needs a roll bar if the owner wants to truly compete in his local time-attack series. They are available from retailers, but installing them interferes with the roof's retractable functionality. Once the car has a roll bar, the roof can't go down, which is an aspect of the vehicle that the owner enjoys.

He wants to commission a custom-fabricated piece because he enjoys the hardtop and the extra insulation it provides, so a soft top isn't an option. The RF also has a more coupe-like appearance than its soft-topped sibling.

He has driven the car 3,728 miles (6,000 kilometers) in the last six months and is loving it otherwise. The vehicle doesn't have any fit-and-finish issues, nor any squeaks or rattles. In the video, he says the Miata is "one of the best cars I've owned as a regular everyday car." That is high praise for the impractical little thing coming from an owner who loves small cars like the Honda S2000, Subaru BRZ, and Honda Del Sol.

He also highlights the car's low ownership cost. It's cheap to buy, cheap to own, and cheap to modify. It provides a solid platform for people who want an economical roadster, a weekend warrior, a dedicated track car, or anything in between.

Mazda could fix the roll bar issue in the future as the company promised earlier this year that the Miata "will never die." The current-generation Miata ND is nearing its 10th anniversary, with production starting in 2015 for the 2016 model year. It could arrive as a hybrid, not unlike the company's new Iconic SP concept the brand revealed at the Japan Mobility Show.