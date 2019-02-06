The Road to World Car continues – organizers of the World Car of the Year have just announced the finalists of this year’s competition. Just like in 2018, the cars are divided into a total of six categories with five of them featuring five cars each, and the World Car of the Year category itself including ten finalists.

Without further ado, here are the finalists of this year’s WCOTY in alphabetic order as selected by the international jury of 86 automotive journalists:

World Car of the Year

Audi E-Tron

BMW 3 Series

Ford Focus

Genesis G70

Hyundai Nexo

Jaguar I-Pace

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Suzuki Jimny

Volvo S60/V60

Volvo XC40

World Luxury Car

Audi A7

Audi Q8

BMW 8 Series

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Volkswagen Touareg

World Performance Car of the Year

Aston Martin Vantage

BMW M2 Competition

Hyundai Veloster N

McLaren 720S

Mercedes-Benz AMG 4-door Coupe

World Green Car of the Year

Audi E-Tron

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

Hyundai Nexo

Jaguar I-Pace

Kia Niro EV

World Urban Car of the Year

Audi A1

Hyundai AH2 / Santro

Kia Soul

SEAT Arona

Suzuki Jimny

World Car Design of the Year

Citroen C5 Aircross

Jaguar E-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

Suzuki Jimny

Volvo XC40

In the next step, on March 5 during the Geneva Motor Show, the organizers will announce the top three finalists. The grand finale is scheduled for the ceremony that opens the New York International Auto Show on April 17, when the winners will be revealed. Just a few weeks later, at the annual London Motor Show in May, visitors will have the chance to see the contenders for next year’s competition and celebrate the winners for 2019.

Now in its 15th year, the World Car Awards are intended to “complement, not compete, with existing national and regional Car of the Year programs.”

Source: World Car Awards