The recently launched 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo will not be wearing “LP” anywhere in its name, like the Huracan LP610-4 that it replaces. Speaking to MotorTrend at the introduction of the Huracan Evo, Lamborghini says dropping the long-running designation – which dates back decades to models like the Countach – will reduce confusion and increase brand recognition. This is especially important as the brand embraces a more global presence, selling more cars in countries like China.

This is despite, according to MT, it being difficult to obtain intellectual property naming rights across the globe – the very reason why other manufacturers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz stick with cars that wear both letters and numbers in their titles. The more specific the name, the easier to retain global rights. The move makes sense for Lamborghini, even if it means moving away from a historical designation that stretches back decades and facing a bigger challenge with international naming rights.

Lamborghini’s LP moniker translates in English to “longitudinal posterior.” Longitudinal indicates the engine’s orientation in the car (nose to tail), while posterior, of course, means that the engine sits behind the driver in the car’s back half. The numbers following LP refer to the car’s power output, while the last number specifies whether the car is rear- or all-wheel drive – Lamborghini’s few remaining rear-drive models wear a “2” and all-wheel-drive cars attach a “4” to the end. Sandwich that all together and you get names such as Aventador LP710-4 or Huracan LP550-2.

Though the new naming scheme strips the Huracan Evo of the association with its predecessors, the shift makes sense if Lamborghini is serious about name brand simplification. As the Evo grows older and a higher performance variant comes along, the question then becomes what name will that car wear?

Source: MotorTrend