And it's one that you could actually sleep in.
When you see a white Renault Kangoo casually strolling through the streets of London, you would probably think that it's on its way to deliver something across the neighborhood. The French passenger/cargo van isn't something that you'd think would go flat out– well, not if it has a Megane RS engine inside its bonnet.
Youtube's Monky London was able to spot this sleeper, which, according to the owner, was a van from his sister. It's a panel, as you can see, and its design is nowhere near the speeds and acceleration it is capable of putting up.
The owner of the "Megangoo" used three Renaults to create the mother of all sleepers. Aside from the Kangoo body, a Clio 172's gearbox was used to transfer all the power from the turbocharged Megane 225 engine. To put things in contrast, let's look at all three cars.
The Kangoo I is passenger and cargo van that was introduced in 1997 and ended production in 2007 to make way for the Kangoo II. This particular unit is a panel van where the rear seats have been removed to be specifically used to transport cargo. It's originally powered by a diesel engine, which is why it's something that you won't suspect to blaze open streets.
The Clio, on the other hand, is a subcompact hatchback that has been consistently one of Europe's top-selling cars since its launch. Being a small car, it's an economical choice but it has RS trims that could surprise you.
Lastly, the Megane RS is a hot hatch that could easily go head to head with the Honda Civic Type R and Hyundai i30 N. This turbocharged 225 engine is from the first-generation of the Megane RS, capable of producing 222 horsepower in its stock form.
Watch the video above to see the sleeper in action along the streets of London
Source: Monky London via Youtube