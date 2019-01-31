Hide press release Show press release

Facelift for the Mercedes-Benz MPV

January 2019



The new V-Class – the successful model just got even more attractive



At a glance

The new V-Class: the most important facts

Five years ago, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class set benchmarks in the MPV segment with its design, its high-quality feel, its comfort and its safety

and assistance systems and has since enjoyed a successful international career. The facelift builds upon these core values and thus improves the attractiveness of the biggest member of the Stuttgart-based brand's range

of passenger vehicles. The compact Marco Polo and Marco Polo HORIZON campers and leisure vans also benefit from the full scope of the innovations implemented on the V-Class. What's more, Mercedes-Benz Vans is taking the next step in this segment and will soon be offering a fully-electric MPV.

Design and comfort

· New presence and an impression of breadth thanks to newly designed bumper with striking cooling air intake and diamond structure of the radiator grille

· Available as an option, the AMG Line features a new diamond radiator grille with chrome pins which both make for a still more sporty appearance

· Four new paint colours as well as four new light-alloy wheel designs will also be available

· There's a new-look interior thanks to new trim elements with double stripe look, newly designed air vents in sporty turbine look and the new "tartufo" leather colour

· Optimal luxury seats in the rear enhance the range of seats in the MPV and pamper occupants with berth function, back massage and climate control





Driving dynamics and efficiency

· The four-cylinder OM 654 diesel with reduced emission and consumption values and further improved noise and vibration characteristics is being used for the first time in the V-Class

· New top engine in the V 300 d with 176 kW (239 hp) and 500 Nm torque delivers the best values in the MPV segment (combined fuel consumption 6.3-5.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 165-154 g/km)1. In the acceleration phase, the V 300 d can briefly

deliver an additional 30 Nm of torque ("overtorque")

· For the first time in the V-Class, the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission will be available to increase shifting comfort

and fuel efficiency

Safety and assistance systems

· The multifaceted range of safety and assistance systems will become more comprehensive with the facelift

· Available for the first time, Active Brake Assist can, depending on the situation, reduce the severity of a collision with a vehicle in front, stationary obstacles and pedestrians crossing the vehicle's path (in urban traffic) or it can even prevent them from occurring altogether

· New Highbeam Assist Plus makes it possible to drive with the

main-beam headlamps permanently active and only switches to dipped-beam mode when the situation requires

The future is electric

· Mercedes-Benz Vans will soon be the first premium manufacturer to offer a fully-electric MPV

· Consistent expansion of the eDrive@VANs strategy to also include model series for private use

· Near-series study „Concept EQV“ celebrates its premiere at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2019





Long version

The MPV from Mercedes-Benz: a look back in time

In 2014, Mercedes-Benz became the benchmark in the MPV sector with the

V-Class bringing together elegance and functionality in a single package. Since then, it has gone on to appeal to a diverse range of target groups.

Since its premiere in 2014 around 209,000 V-Classes have been sold, and

last year the V-Class achieved a sales record, with some 64,000 units sold. Contributing factors to its success are continuous improvements and updates to the product, including the addition of new variants and equipment options. The Mercedes-Benz MPV has also seen its worldwide popularity becoming more established over the course of the past five years – including in the big Asian markets like Japan and China.

Four customer groups in focus

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class combines a dynamic and elegant appearance

with its XXL format. The biggest member of the Stuttgart-based passenger

car family brings together space for up to eight people and an intelligent load space concept with the value appeal and comfort traditionally associated with cars from the brand with the three-pointed star. And thus, the vehicle appeals to a broad spectrum of customer groups:

· Families with two or more children who place value on an active family life, leisure time and a good work-life balance

· People who place importance on active leisure activities and the need for a vehicle to transport the most varied types of sports and outdoor equipment

· Providers of luxurious VIP and hotel shuttle vehicles, who wish to offer their guests a comfortable journey

· Business owners who need their vehicle both for private use and for work purposes, and for whom the V-Class also serves as their calling card





Success thanks to the right basic concept and constant expansion of the product offering

Since its market launch in 2014, the V-Class has enjoyed a successful

history. In total around 209,000 vehicles have been sold so far. Last year

some 64,000 units were sold – a new best. From January to December sales were up by 7.7 percent. The MPV was particularly sought-after among customers in Germany and China; the biggest increase on the previous

year was achieved in China.

Besides its well-suited basic concept the continual and targeted expansion of the product portfolio has contributed to the success of the V-Class. Customers also benefited from a growing number of possibilities to personalise their Mercedes MPV:

· Since 2015, 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive has been available

· Since 2016, the V-Class has featured the biggest panoramic roof in this segment, plus the range also saw the introduction of the AMG Line, the V-Class EXCLUSIVE and further comfort-enhancing equipment such as the centre console with integrated coolbox and temperature-controlled cup holders

· Equally available since 2016 are Mercedes me connect services.

With these, customers can use their smartphone, tablet or PC to connect with their V-Class at any time, provided they have an internet connection. Services the customer can use include the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system, accident and maintenance management or the real-time traffic service

· Since 2017, the V-Class is available in conjunction with the "Night Package" option which features black design accents

· There are also a number of different special models available,

including the V-Class Night Edition from 2018

The V-Class as a part of the "Mercedes-Benz Vans goes global" strategy

Since its launch in 2014, it isn't just the European market which the V-Class has conquered. From November 2015 onwards, the vehicle has also been available on the Japanese and Middle Eastern markets. In the spring of 2016,

it was introduced in China – tailored to the desires and requirements of the Chinese customers. Hong Kong followed in 2018. And the internationalisation doesn't stop there: in January 2019, the V-Class was also launched in India for the first time, too.

The V-Class is thus an important building block in the global "Mercedes-Benz Vans goes global" growth strategy. In line with the "Mercedes-Benz Vans goes global" strategy, Mercedes-Benz Vans has three main approaches: market strategies for global expansion, product strategies for continual development and differentiation of the product portfolio, as well as the future-oriented initiative adVANce, as part of which the development and commercialisation are combined on the basis of customer-friendly, comprehensive transport and mobility solutions.

The V-Class is produced in Vitoria, Spain and as part of the joint venture Fujian Benz Automotive Corporation in Fuzhou, China. The Mercedes-Benz plant in Vitoria is the international Centre of Competence for Mercedes-Benz Vans vehicles of the mid segment.





The new V-Class: new design and even greater comfort

Style and value appeal of the Mercedes-Benz MPV are ground-breaking

in the segment – and a major contributing factor to its success to date. By means of a series of targeted adjustments, the designers in Stuttgart have now given the V-Class a new look as part of its facelift. The model finds design inspiration from the current Mercedes-Benz passenger car model series – for example with: an even more present front design as well as

new colours and materials. A further highlight of the new V-Class comes

in the form of the luxury seats in the rear which offer a special spa-like experience.

New front design with high recognition value

Thanks to its new front end, the new V-Class has a broader appearance and an even stronger visual presence. This comes courtesy of a new bumper design with striking cooling air inlets and a new diamond structure in the radiator grille. The Mercedes star is positioned centrally in the radiator grille and framed by two slats in silver. In this way, the new V-Class presents itself as

a member of the current generation of the Mercedes-Benz passenger car family. The personalisation concept with the attractive AVANTGARDE and EXCLUSIVE lines continue to exist, while the AMG Line will become visually more powerful: besides the familiar bumper with AMG bodystyling, it now features a new diamond radiator grille with chrome pins. The AMG Line

thus instantaneously demonstrates its sportiness and dynamism.

On the sides, the design of the new V-Class remains unchanged compared with the predecessor. It is made up of two drawn and taut lines. Concave and convex surfaces interplay with one another, forming a sculpted and sensual character. Both lines continue the prominent contours of the new front bumper, and rise gently towards the rear. Accordingly, the side view appears stretched and continues the dynamism of the new front design. An optional chrome trim

strip on the window line further emphasises this impression. A harmonious conclusion is formed by the proven, attractively styled rear lamps featuring LED technology. Upon request, the rear end design can be further highlighted by means of a chrome trim element on the lower edge of the rear window.

New paint colours and light-alloy wheels

The new V-Class now has four new paint colours to show off. While graphite grey metallic and selenite grey metallic expand the palette of black and white tones, the hyacinth red metallic so popular in the Mercedes-Benz passenger car range makes for a highly emotive highlight. Equally new is the optional paint colour steel blue.

The light-alloy wheels available for the MPV have also been given a restyling as part of the facelift. The following are available with the new V-Class: a black-painted and high-sheen finish 19-inch light-alloy wheel with 10-spoke design as well as two 18-inch light-alloy wheels with either a 5-twin-spoke design in tremolite grey and with a high-sheen finish or a 5-spoke design in black with

a high-sheen finish. Plus, a 17-inch black-painted and high-sheen finish light-alloy wheel in 5-twin-spoke design is also newly available. The design of this light-alloy wheel is not just striking and avantgarde, it is also especially aerodynamic and thus serves to reduce the cd value of the V-Class even further.

Interior in new colours and materials

The interior of the new V-Class follows the trend of modernity and clarity. In line with the facelift, the V-Class facelift presents itself with new air vents in

a more sporty turbine look familiar from the A-Class as well as new dials in

the instrument cluster. Thanks to the reduced design, drivers can orientate themselves much more simply. The new upholstery and equipment colour tartufo nappa leather, as familiar from the E-Class and G-Class models, now also makes a modern and elegant statement in the new V-Class. With Lugano leather and nappa leather, each available in black and silk beige, not to mention Santos black fabric, a total of six different upholsteries in light and dark colours is available. Modern and elegant can also be used to describe the





new trim element in twin-stripe look which is used on the instrument panel and in the side trim elements. The trim elements in the piano lacquer,

ebony wood, carbon fibre and brushed aluminium looks remain.

Luxury seats are a new, comfortable highlight

Comfort oblige in the MPV segment. To date, the V-Class has impressed passengers with such comforts as the biggest panoramic sliding roof in

the segment, a broad centre console with integrated coolbox and LED-illuminated temperature-controlled cup holders or discreet ambient lighting with three colours and five dimming levels available. And with the new

V-Class, passengers in the first rear row of seats can now also enjoy a further optional highlight. As in the S-Class, optionally available luxury seats with fully reclining function, back massage and climatisation now also pamper vehicle occupants. Passengers can choose from three different massage intensities and three climatisation stages. A journey in the new V-Class

as a VIP shuttle thus feels more like a spa treatment after a stressful flight

or business meeting.

Variable and simple loading and unloading of the new V-Class is made possible by means of the familiar optionally-available separately opening rear window, load space divider and the electric EASY-PACK tailgate – a true gain in comfort, be it for use as a shuttle, for a trip to the supermarket with the

family or when transporting bulky sports equipment.

Almost unlimited seating configurations and flexible luggage space

The seating in the rear of the new V-Class continues to allow a multitude of configuration options for the most varied of requirements. As standard, the MPV comes with four individual comfort seats in two seat rows. Upon request, between the individual seats, a folding table can also be installed. Alternatively to the individual seat for the first rear row of seats, a two-seater bench seat with two-piece folding backrest is available, not to mention a three-seater bench seat with two-piece seat cushion and three-piece backrest. The outer right-hand seat of the three-seater bench seat can be folded forwards or

separately removed and the whole bench seat can be folded in order to make space for large luggage. This bench seat is also optionally available for the second row of seats. Anyone who wishes to have the possibility of sleeping in the V-Class can also order the rear seat row with a comfort berth three-seater bench seat.





The new V-Class: new engine, new transmission

With the four-cylinder OM 654 engine and the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission now being available for the first time, the new V-Class does not just feature visual modifications. The new V-Class delivers even more dynamic driving than the previous model and, in the V 300 d model with the top engine output variant of 176 kW (239 hp), it stands at the top of the podium in the MPV segment (combined fuel consumption 6.3-5.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 165-154 g/km)1. What's more, thanks to the new engine generation, it is also more efficient and clean than before, offering an improved level of noise and vibration comfort.

Even more driving dynamism thanks to new diesel engine generation

As part of the facelift, the new V-Class can be equipped with the four-cylinder engine from the OM 654 family, which offers two-litre displacement in output stages including the following:

· The V 250 d with 140 kW (190 hp) and 440 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6.3-5.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 165-154 g/km)1

· The V 300 d with 176 kW (239 hp) and 500 Nm torque; this represents a new top value in the segment (combined fuel consumption 6.3-5.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 165-154 g/km)1

In the acceleration phase, the V 300 d can briefly deliver an additional 30 Nm of torque ("overtorque") in addition to its 500 Nm of torque. The V 300 d accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. It can reach a top speed of 220 km/h.

All output stages of the V-Class come as standard with rear-wheel drive but

can optionally be equipped with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive. Thus, the V-Class can move around with ease on the most varied types of terrain – be it in inner-city traffic or when heading out into nature. The vehicle height also remains under the two-metre mark even when equipped with all-wheel drive.





Thus the V-Class does not lose any of its day-to-day usability and can still fit

in regular garages as well as multi-storey and underground car parks problem-free.

OM 654: less consumption and further-developed noise and vibration comfort

In line with the facelift, the V-Class will receive the OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine. This is the first time that the stepped recess combustion

process will be used in the Mercedes-Benz MPV. Its name refers to the

shape of the combustion pocket in the piston. The weight of the new four-cylinder diesel engine was able to be reduced by 17 percent in comparison with the predecessor. The displacement is now just two litres instead of the previous 2.15 litres and the cylinder spacing is now shorter at 90 millimetres compared to 94 millimetres previously.

In comparison to the previous model, the new engine consumes less fuel – for example, in the V 250 d output stage, this saving is around 13 percent2. This comes thanks to the airflow guidance at the intake and exhaust sides as well as the implementation of fourth-generation common-rail injection with pressures of up to 2500 bar. Above all, the internal friction was able to be reduced by 25 percent. This was achieved by means of:

· Flat steel pistons with innovative stepped recesses and a long connecting rod

· NANOSLIDE® coating of the cylinder walls

· Offset of the crank assembly

· Reduction of the displacement

· A comprehensive range of measures, e.g. in camshaft operation

Additionally, the new engine delivers further improved noise and vibration comfort. It is pleasantly quiet inside the vehicle and annoying vibrations have been reduced.





Exhaust emissions: Euro 6d-TEMP norm

The OM 654 has been manufactured such that it fulfils the future emissions regulations (RDE – Real Driving Emissions) and the Euro 6d-TEMP norm. The majority of components relevant to effectively reducing emissions are directly installed on the engine. The integrated technological approach comprising

a new stepped recess combustion process, dynamic multiway exhaust gas recirculation and close-coupled exhaust gas aftertreatment facilitates low consumption with low emissions. Thanks to the near-engine, insulated

position of the components, the exhaust-gas aftertreatment system enjoys

low heat loss and advantageous working conditions. The measures include:

· High and low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation including cooling

· A diesel oxidation catalytic converter (DOC) reduces the carbon monoxide (CO) emissions and unburnt hydrocarbons (HC)

· A particle filter with SCR catalytic converter functionality (sDPF)

· An SCR catalytic converter (Selective Catalytic Reduction) for reducing nitrous oxides. Plus, ammonia is mixed into the exhaust gas upstream of the sDPF in the form of AdBlue®

· An additional Selective Catalytic Reduction catalytic converter (SCR) with ammonia slip catalyst (ASC) in the exhaust gas duct

The new 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission – comfortable and efficient

Suited to the new engine generation, the new V-Class will, for the first time, feature the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The particularly comfortable and efficient converter automatic transmission replaces the 7G-TRONIC and

is available as standard in the V 300 d (combined fuel consumption 6.3-5.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 165-154 g/km)1 and in the V 250 d (combined fuel consumption 6.3-5.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 165-154 g/km)1. The driver can use the DYNAMIC SELECT switch to select the drive programs "Comfort" and "Sport" and thus influence the shifting behaviour. Alternatively, "M" mode allows the driver to shift manually

using the DIRECT SELECT steering wheel gearshift paddles.

Above all, the 9G-TRONIC stands out thanks to its lower weight and the reduced amount of installation space which it requires. It features a patented gear set concept with four planetary gear sets and six shift elements. Nine gears make possible an especially broad ratio spread which starts at 9.15.

The torque converter's high operating efficiency of 92 percent is in part due

to the needs-based supply of oil by means of a highly efficient vane pump and electrical auxiliary pump. Exemplary drive comfort is ensured by the twin-turbine torsional damper with centrifugal pendulum and the torque converter lock-up clutch with return spring. An innovative component comes in the

form of the transmission's main shaft featuring three deep-drilled holes.

At a glance: extract from the engine range of the new V-Class



V 250 d

V 250 d 4MATIC

V 300 d

V 300 d 4MATIC

Transmission

9G-TRONIC

9G-TRONIC

9G-TRONIC

9G-TRONIC

No. of cylinders/arrangement

4/in-line

4/in-line

4/in-line

4/in-line

Displacement (cc)

1951

1951

1951

1951

Rated output (kW/hp)

140/190

140/190

176/239

176/239

Rated torque (Nm)

440

440

500

500

Add. torque from ECO Boost

–

–

30

30

Combined consumption (l/100 km)1

6.3-5.9

6.8-6.5

6.3-5.9

6.8-6.5

Combined CO2 emissions (g/km)1

165-154

180-171

165-154

180-171

Emission class

Euro 6d-TEMP

Euro 6d-TEMP

Euro 6d-TEMP

Euro 6d-TEMP

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s)

9.5

10.2

7.9

8.3

Top speed (km/h)

205

199

220

214

Three chassis variants for the most varied of requirements

The new V-Class continues to be available in three different chassis versions. Their characteristics range from relaxed comfort to sporty dynamism:

· The comfort suspension ensures pleasant driving behaviour with low noise levels despite good driving dynamics

· The AGILITY CONTROL suspension with selective damping system combines agility with very high levels of driving comfort

· The sports suspension impresses drivers with high driving dynamics

and agility





The new V-Class: even safer

Journeys are best enjoyed when they come accompanied with a calming sense of feeling safe. With Crosswind Assist and ATTENTION ASSIST among the standard equipment, five years ago the V-Class redefined safety standards in this segment. And the facelift takes this position a step further with the new Active Brake Assist and Highbeam Assist Plus systems.

New V-Class now brakes to a standstill if a collision threatens

For the first time ever, the V-Class can be ordered with Active Brake Assist. Active Brake Assist detects when there is a risk of collision with a vehicle travelling in front and initially emits a visual and acoustic warning. If the driver reacts, Active Brake Assist increases the brake pressure to suit the requirements of the situation. If there is no reaction, the system initiates

an autonomous application of the brakes. In urban traffic the Active Brake Assist also reacts to stationary obstacles or pedestrians crossing. It thus

makes a definitive contribution towards avoiding accidents or, at the very

least, reducing their severity. Active Brake Assist is available both as an individual item of optional equipment and as part of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC or the Driving Assistance Package.

Equally new in the V-Class: Highbeam Assist Plus. In main-beam mode, Highbeam Assist Plus allows the driver to enjoy a permanent, broad illumination of the roadway without dazzling other road users. In the

event of vehicles in front or oncoming traffic, the LEDs of the main-beam module are partially deactivated and thus create a U-shaped cut-out in the

cone of light. The remaining areas of the roadway continue to be illuminated with the main-beam headlamps (partial main beam).





An overview of further safety and assistance systems

Further safety and assistance systems in the new Mercedes-Benz MPV include:

· Driving Assistance Package with Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist and the preventive occupant protection system PRE-SAFE®

· The Lane Tracking package comprising Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist

· Active Parking Assist with reversing camera and Active Parking Assist with 360° camera - make searching for a parking space easier, and also manoeuvring into and out of end-on and parallel parking spaces

· Traffic Sign Assist points out signposted speed restrictions as well as no-entry and no-overtaking restrictions detected by the system



1 The stated fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures are provisional, were determined by the technical service for the certification process in accordance

with the WLTP test procedure and correlated as NEDC figures. No EC type approval

or certificate of conformity with official figures is yet available. There may be

differences between the stated figures and the official figures.

2 Information refers to V 250 d (140 kW), rear-wheel drive, automatic, left-hand drive.

3 V 250 d (combined fuel consumption 6.3-5.9 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 165-154 g/km), V 300 d (fuel consumption combined 6.3-5.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 165-154 g/km). The stated fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures are provisional, were determined by the technical service for the certification process in accordance with the WLTP test procedure and correlated as NEDC figures. No EC type approval or certificate of conformity with official figures is yet available. There may be differences between the stated figures and the official figures.