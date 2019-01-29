Being able to enjoy the outdoors is one of the major things that attracts people to camping, and German RV maker La Strada is making reaching the wilderness a little easier by launching the new Regent S that rides on the 4x4 Sprinter chassis.

The Sprinter generally comes with a part-time four-wheel-drive system, but La Strada partners with an Austrian company to replace this tech with full-time all-wheel drive. To add even more off-road ability, a low-range transfer case, locking differentials, and all-terrain tires are available options. Climbing over rugged terrain is easier thanks to a suspension that's higher by 4.33 inches (110 millimeters) in front and 3.15 inches (80 mm) in the rear.

Buyers have two engine options. The base powerplant is a 2.2-liter turbodiesel making 161 horsepower (120 kilowatts). Customers can upgrade to a 3.0-liter turbodiesel with 188 hp (140 kW).

Being able to drive an RV comfortably for long distances is a very important factor for camper buyers, and La Strada makes that possible by retaining the Sprinter's advanced driver assistance features, like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring and 360-degree camera system.

The Regent S comes standard with seating for four, but there's only a double bed, so two people would need to sleep outside. There's an optional extra bed, though. The cabin also has a kitchenette with a three-burner stove and a small refrigerator. There's a wet bathroom layout that combines the shower, sink, and toilet into a single space. An available outdoor shower lets folks enjoy the outdoors while getting clean.

The Regent S 4WD starts at 80,265 euros ($91,718 at current exchange rates), but there is a bevy of options for taking the price significantly higher. Many of the upgrades are simple things like different wheel designs or tow bars, but there are also functional improvements like automatic climate control and a larger fuel tank.

