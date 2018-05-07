Mercedes-Benz execs say they don’t care about Nürburgring lap times… except when they do. The company plans to push the Project One hypercar to its limits on the Green Hell in, in hopes of it becoming the fastest car ever around the circuit. But it won’t be alone in its pursuit of accolades; the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe recently took to the track, where it recorded a near-record lap time.

CEO Tobias Moers, in an interview with Automobile, said that the AMG GT Four-Door lapped the 'Ring in "7 minutes 30 something… which is really fast." Fast indeed; that figure puts the AMG GT Four-Door near the top of the leaderboard for four-door vehicles, just behind Jag’s newest special edition.

The XE SV Project 8 currently holds the course record for sedans with a lap time of 7 minutes 21 seconds, while the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio comes in second at 7 minutes 32 seconds. Assuming the "something" in "30 something" is less than 32 seconds, the AMG GT Four-Door could best the Alfa and take the spot as the second fastest four-door ever on the Green Hell.

But that figure shouldn’t be all that unexpected. The AMG GT Four-Door is the most powerful of the three mentioned. The Merc packs 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) thanks to a 4.0-liter biturbo V8, whereas the Jag produces just 592 hp (441 kW), and the Giulia is even less powerful at 505 hp (376 kW).

We’ll have to wait for an official figure from Mercedes-Benz, but it looks as though the AMG GT Four-Door could already be etching its name into the record books just a few months after its debut. Unfortunately for buyers, the four-door coupe won’t go on sale until early in 2019.

Source: Automobile