The new AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the latest iteration of Mercedes-AMG’s super sedan. This updated sports sedan still uses Mercedes-AMG’s twin-turbo V8 except for this time there is a hybrid system that helps add even more power and instant torque. What does this complex drivetrain mean for real-world performance? Well, the team at carwow decided to take a new AMG GT 63 S E Performance through its paces to find out.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance represents a new dawn for Mercedes-AMG performance vehicles as it carries over the best of the old with the latest new tech. Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 639 horsepower (476 Kilowatts). This powerful V8 is augmented by a rear-mounted 204 horsepower electric motor for a combined output of 843 horsepower (629 Kilowatts) and 1,084 lb-ft (1,470 Newton Meters) of torque.

Mercedes-AMG’s hybrid setup allows the AMG GT 63 S E Performance to benefit from the instant torque of an electric motor while the V8 engine works to get into its powerband. The combined might of this hybrid drivetrain makes the AMG GT 63 S E Performance the most powerful road-going Mercedes-AMG product ever built.

This complex drivetrain is connected via Mercedes-AMG’s Four Matic all-wheel-drive system. That means that both the engine and electric motor can send power to either the front or rear wheels. The control of power delivery means that the AMG GT 63 S E Performance can easily utilize all 843 horses with ease.

The twin-turbo V8 is mated to Mercedes-AMG’s 9-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission. The electric motor has its own 2-speed transmission. So within the AMG GT 63 S E Performance, there are two transmissions, a twin-turbo V8, an electric motor with a battery pack, and a complex torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive setup. This setup is far more complex than the big V8s we're used to in Mercdes-AMG products of old.

How does this tech-dense drivetrain stack up in real-world driving? Well based on carwow’s motorway driving experience this complex drivetrain isn’t as seamless as it should be. In performance driving situations the power level is impressive, however, the added weight from the hybrid systems means that physics is not on your side.