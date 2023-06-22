A new video captures the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance testing its design updates. The video shows the model with partial camouflage obscuring the design changes while raising questions about any powertrain updates.

The camouflage covers the front fascia and a good portion of the hood and fenders. Mercedes attempts to hide the Panamericana grille but exposes the V8 E Performance badges on the fenders. The GT63 will receive a redesigned grille that will sit above a thoroughly refreshed front bumper.

The lower opening is now bisected, with additional slots between the grille and the outer bumper intakes. The car also sports tweaked headlights, with the back completely exposed. However, it does feature some odd tailpipes.

In 2021, Mercedes refreshed the inline-six-powered versions of the AMG GT 4-Door, making minor interior and exterior styling tweaks. The automaker also introduced a Manufaktur Exclusive Edition with a special Rubellite Red metallic exterior paint, chrome trim package, unique wheels, and special interior trim pieces.

Mercedes wouldn’t refresh the V8 variants until 2022. The GT63 received similar styling updates, but the automaker increased the output of the GT63 S to 639 hp. That’s still far below the GT63 S E Performance, which might also receive a boost in power with the latest design refresh. The spy video shows the vehicle with extra-long tailpipes poking through the exhaust cutouts, which could mean that powertrain updates are also coming.

If Mercedes leaves the electrified engine alone, it’ll produce the same 831 horsepower and 1,033 pound-feet of torque it did when it debuted in 2021. The automaker makes all that power by pairing its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with an electric motor and a 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which provides a dismal 7.5 miles of electric driving range.

The automaker might improve the battery technology and extend its electric range, but we doubt efficiency is at the top of mind for GT63 S E Performance buyers. The current car can reach 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds. It can hit 124 mph in less than 10 seconds before topping 196 mph.

The video doesn’t capture the cabin, but it doesn’t appear that Mercedes has made any significant updates. The dash looks exposed and unchanged from the current car, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the company tweaked the layout.

We don’t know when Mercedes will reveal the updated model. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if it happened before the end of the year.