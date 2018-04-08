A little over two weeks before its official debut at the Beijing Motor Show, the much-awaited BMW M2 Competition is making its unexpected debut courtesy of a massive leak via BMW Blog Slovenia. Not only have fully revealing images emerged onto the web, but we also have juicy technical specifications to share about the hardcore coupe.

The rumors were true as the M2 Competition will indeed get the same biturbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine from its bigger brother, the M4. In this new specification, the mill has been configured to develop 410 horsepower (302 kilowatts) and 405 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. For the sake of comparison, a regular M2 pushes out 365 hp and 343 lb-ft, so the new Competition version packs an extra 45 hp and 62 lb-ft.

The alleged 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint time is said to take 4.2 seconds with the dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which would be a tenth of a second quicker than the DCT-equipped standard M2. There’s no word about the sprint time with the manual gearbox (if there will be one), but we’ll remind you the regular version needs 4.5 seconds, so expect the Competition to complete the task in approximately 4.4 seconds, but again, it's unclear at this point whether there will be a manual.

As far as the design is concerned, the changes on the outside are on a rather subtle level. The all-black kidney grille appears to have a more angular shape and the front bumper has been modified to feature vents in the lower lip. The black side mirrors appear to be borrowed from the M4 Coupe, while the 19-inch black wheels seem to be new.

Inside, the body-hugging seats have been sourced from the M4 and come with an illuminated “M2” logo. Also noticeable is a red start/stop button and there seem to be M1 and M2 buttons on the left spoke of the steering wheel, thus suggesting the M2 Competition comes with configurable driver settings.

The Beijing Motor Show will kick off April 25 and that’s when we’re expecting the official reveal to take place.

Source: BMW Blog Slovenia via BMW Blog