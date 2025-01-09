Autosport Awards Announce Qiddiya as Presenting Sponsor

The Autosport Awards, motorsport's most prestigious awards evening, today announced that Qiddiya will be the presenting sponsor for 2025. This sponsorship includes the inaugural Business Exchange, which will take place on the morning of the awards celebration.

The newly reimagined Autosport Awards will take place on January 29, 2025, at London's iconic Roundhouse, bringing together elite drivers, industry leaders, and celebrities for an evening celebrating excellence in motorsport. The evening is the highlight of the racing social calendar and will celebrate the best of the industry, across all the motorsport series, including those just starting out in their careers and those who have been fundamental in the development of the sport for decades.

The Autosport Business Exchange is a high-level industry conference that will explore key topics in discussions on the impact of artificial intelligence technologies and the growing role of women in motorsports. A highlight of the event will be a keynote by Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing, who will share his unique perspective on the global racing series his teams participate in.

"The Autosport Awards partnership with Qiddiya represents a pivotal moment for both our organizations," said Werner Brell, CEO Motorsport Network. "For the first time, we are inviting fans to experience the evening in person and become immersed in the experience. Qiddiya's groundbreaking sports and entertainment complex perfectly aligns with our commitment to redefine how fans connect with motorsports, and we're thrilled to partner with them to bring the reimagined Autosport Awards to life."

Qiddiya is a groundbreaking entertainment, sports and cultural city near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that is poised to become one of the world's premier sports, culture, and entertainment destinations. As part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, this innovative development will feature the spectacular Qiddiya Circuit - future home of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The circuit's ambitious design includes a twenty-story-high first turn, 21 challenging corners, and dramatic elevation changes of 354 feet through the Tuwaiq mountain landscape.

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"We are pleased to partner with the Autosport Awards, a renowned platform celebrating the talent and innovation driving the future of motorsports," added Abdullah AlDawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company. "Motorsports has been integral to the vision of Qiddiya City since its inception, in line with the growing enthusiasm for the sport in Saudi Arabia and the demand for world-class infrastructure to enable it. This partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting the motorsports industry and establishing Qiddiya City as a future global hub for sports and entertainment."

The expanded Autosport Awards program reflects the sport's dramatic evolution and its surging global popularity. This milestone year marks both the 75th anniversary of Autosport and the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

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