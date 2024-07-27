If you’re in the market for a family car in 2024, you’re probably looking at a crossover or SUV. These all-terrain, all-weather, haul-all-your-stuff vehicles have been dominating the US auto market for years, and 2024 is no different.

Here, we’ve gathered the most popular SUV and crossover models on the US market in the first half of 2024. Most of the entrants on this list are familiar faces on the road—Chevrolet, Nissan, Toyota, etc—but there are a few surprise changes compared to last year.

Let’s dive in to see which utility vehicles found the most buyers in the first six months of 2024.

10. Chevrolet Trax

Chevrolet

90,463 Units

Chevy’s subcompact crossover got a major redesign halfway through 2022, and the updates—coupled with an attractive starting price—seem to have paid off. Trax sales are up by more than 230 percent over this time last year, when just over 27,000 units were sold. With a starting price under $22,000, the Trax is one of the most affordable new vehicles you can buy, and that clearly resonates with car shoppers.

9. Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai

92,146 Units

The compact Tucson SUV took a slight sales dip so far in 2024, dropping by 8.4 percent compared to last year’s 100,591 units in the first half of the year. Still, the Tucson is the best-selling model across Hyundai and Kia’s entire lineup, proving that American buyers will line up for a reasonably-priced crossover with a great warranty and good standard features. Starting at less than $28,000, the Tucson fits that bill perfectly.

8. Subaru Forester

Subaru

92,849 Units

Lots of us still think of Subaru’s five-door models as station wagons, but the Forester is fully in the SUV category today. Clearly, it’s a popular one, with 2024 sales up more than 50 percent over last year’s 61,310 units in the first half of the year. The Forester has been freshly redesigned for 2024, and we expect sales to continue to climb in the second half of the year.

7. Ford Explorer

Ford

104,803 Units

The Ford Explorer has been a remarkably consistent seller in 2024, showing nearly identical sales numbers compared to the first half of last year. No wonder why: The Explorer starts under $37,000 and has room for the family and all-weather capability. Ford is rolling out a refreshed 2025 model soon, and puzzlingly, the new model will offer fewer trim levels than what’s currently available. So if you want variety in your Explorer, maybe now is the time to catch a deal on a 2024.

6. Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet

106,455 Units

Once again, the Equinox is neck-and-neck with the Explorer in sales in the first half of 2024. Like the Explorer, the Equinox’s sales are nearly identical to last year’s first-half numbers, and in the automotive market, consistency is key. An all-new generation of Equinox is heading for dealers in the latter half of the year, meaning you might be able to score a good deal on a leftover 2024.

5. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep

106,751 Units

The Grand Cherokee offers tons of variety for SUV buyers, coming in two-row and three-row configurations powered by plug-in hybrid, V-6, or V-8 engines. Jeep hasn’t changed much with the Grand Cherokee for 2024, and that might explain why sales are down by nearly 15 percent compared to last year’s 124,957 units. Still, with a starting price of less than $37,000 and lots of discounts and incentives available, the Grand Cherokee might be the right buy for your family.

4. Tesla Model Y

Tesla

116,799 Units

In 2023, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in the world, racking up more than 1.2 million sales across the globe, with a large portion of those sales taking place in China. So far this year, Model Y sales in the US are down by nearly 39 percent over last year’s 190,499 units sold in the first half of the year. Still, an all-electric model from a recent upstart carmaker cracking the top half of this list is an impressive feat, and we expect Model Y sales to stay strong as more families choose EVs for their next vehicles.

3. Nissan Rogue

Nissan

141,160 Units

Most car enthusiasts probably don’t spend a lot of time thinking about the Rogue, but clearly, American car buyers do. Sales are down by just over 4 percent compared to last year, but the Rogue still outsells almost every other model on the US market. For the 2024 model year, Nissan gave the Rogue a facelift with more aggressive styling; that, coupled with a base price well under $30,000, should ensure that the Rogue continues to be a sales success in the second half of this year.

2. Honda CR-V

Honda

196,204 Units

Completely redesigned in 2023, the CR-V remains a strong seller this year. Sales are up nearly 20 percent over the same time period in 2023, when 163,697 CR-Vs left showrooms. The sixth-generation version of Honda’s popular crossover brings sleek new styling and a choice of conventional or hybrid powertrains, making the CR-V an obvious choice for families who want utility, practicality, and all-weather capability.

1. Toyota RAV4

Toyota

248,295 Units

The CR-V may have had a great first half of 2024, but it still couldn’t touch the sales figures of the most popular crossover in the American market. The RAV4 is riding high, with sales increasing nearly 33 percent over the 187,017 units sold in the first half of 2023. Toyota offers an astounding 13 trim levels on the RAV4, which starts under $29,000 and can be had with a conventional drivetrain or a fuel-sipping hybrid setup. No wonder you see these things everywhere across America.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Best Selling SUVs Of 2024