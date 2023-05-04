There are so many good hot hatchbacks on the market right now. Whether you want something stylish and speedy like the Volkswagen Golf R or a little bit edgier in the newcomer Toyota GR Corolla, you really can't go wrong with most of them.

Honda and Acura have their own options in the 2023 Civic Type R and the 2024 Integra Type S. Their two smallest offerings get the sportiest treatment, both packing powerful turbocharged engines and advanced suspension components. But since the two cars are so similar, it begs the question: Which one should you get?

While we've yet to test the Integra Type S beyond an early prototype, we can at least put the two cars side-by-side on paper with the specs we have and see how they stack up. It's up to you to decide where to put your money.

Which Is The Fastest?

Acura Integra Type S: 320 Horsepower

Honda Civic Type R: 315 Horsepower

The Integra Type S and Civic Type R are pretty evenly matched in the performance department given that the two cars share a powertrain. Under the hood of both vehicles is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission, and both cars have a limited-slip differential up front.

Acura, though, gives the Type S a touch more power than the Civic; the Integra has 320 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque compared to the Civic's 315 hp and 310 lb-ft thanks to its new high-flow exhaust system. Although neither company lists official specs like a 0-60 mph time or top speed, the Integra and Civic are more than likely equally matched in both respects.

Power Transmission 0-60 Acura Integra Type S 320 HP / 310 LB-FT Six-Speed Manual 5.0 Seconds (est.) Honda Civic Type R 315 HP / 310 LB-FT Six-Speed Manual 5.1 Seconds (est.)

Which Has Better Technology?

Acura Integra Type S: 9.0-Inch Touchscreen / 10.2-Inch Cluster

Honda Civic Type R: 9.0-Inch Touchscreen / 10.2-Inch Cluster

As with performance, the Integra Type S and Civic Type R are pretty similar when it comes to tech. The two cars share the same 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and 9.0-inch touchscreen, with a few Acura- and Honda-specific graphics separating the two visually. The Integra does have a better sound system, though, boasting ELS 3D Studio audio with 16 speakers compared to the Civic’s 12-speaker Bose setup.

Touchscreen Digital Cluster Audio System Acura Integra Type S 9.0 Inches 10.2 Inches 16 Speakers Honda Civic Type R 9.0 Inches 10.2 Inches 12 Speakers

Which Has A Nicer Interior?

Acura Integra Type S: Leather Sport Seats w/Heating

Honda Civic Type R: Suede Sport Seats

As the more “premium” of the two brands, the Acura Integra does have a nicer interior. Sport leather seats with suede inserts and heating are standard on the Integra, while the Civic doesn’t offer power adjustability or heating on its front chairs. Extra leather covers the interior of the Integra, extending to the dash, door panels, and steering wheel, while more weighty aluminum trim pieces are present throughout the cabin as well. Acura has three interior colors for the Integra: Red, Black, and Orchid white. The Civic, meanwhile, is only available in a two-tone red-and-black suede.

In terms of cargo, the Civic has a slight advantage over the Integra even though the two cars share a hatchback body style. The Type R offers 24.5 cubic feet of storage in the trunk while the Integra has 24.3 cubic feet behind the rear seats. Both vehicles come with 60/40 folding rear seats, as well.

Seats Leather Cargo Space Acura Integra Type S Sport Seats w/Heating Yes 24.3 Cubic Feet Honda Civic Type R Sport Buckets No 24.5 Cubic Feet

Which Is More Expensive?

Acura Integra Type S: $51,995

Honda Civic Type R: $44,890

You will be paying a premium for the Integra of $7,105 compared to the Civic. The Type S starts at $51,995 with the $1,195 destination charge included while the Civic Type R is slightly more affordable, asking $44,890 with the $1,095 destination charge added. But for the Civic, that doesn’t include options. Some add-ons for the Civic include an extra $455 for paint like Boost Blue and $3,100 for 19-inch forged alloy wheels.