The Motor1.com team is scattered all over the globe. Even here in the US, we have editors in Los Angeles, a couple in Detroit, folks in Florida, Ohio, and more. And, we all love talking about what we're driving. The Test Car Happy Hour every Friday at 4:00 PM Eastern (1:00 PM Pacific) is where we kick off the weekend with a face-to-face digital car meet. You can be part of the conversation by joining us during the show on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed where we can see, share, and respond to them.

This week, Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma, Senior Editor Brett T. Evans, and Senior Editor Jeff Perez are our guests. It's a full house for the show, and they have some intriguing vehicles to discuss.

Gallery: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: First Drive Video Review

51 Photos

Going alphabetically by automaker, Evans has been driving the Audi RS6 Avant. With a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 pumping out 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet, this is a seriously powerful wagon. Plus, the long-roof layout maximizes cargo space. We wonder if Evans' dog got to take a ride in this speedy machine.

Miersma has been behind the wheel of two radically different models. The Honda Pilot Trailsport is the rugged, off-road capable version of the SUV. The changes include a tweaked suspension setup that adds an inch of ground clearance. Revised front and rear sway bars provide better articulation.

However, he also drove the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which depending on where you live might be too track-focused to live with 12 months a year. The aerodynamic pieces produce 901 pounds of downforce at 124 miles per hour, which is twice as much as the previous RS. He already wrote about his experience with the car, so be ready to ask questions about it.

A major reason we do the Test Car Happy Hour every week is to answer your questions. Join us during the stream and let our talented editors share their experiences with you. They're ready to help you.