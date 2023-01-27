Listen to this article

Who wants to hear about the Audi Activesphere Concept that's both a swoopy coupe crossover and a pickup truck? How about the Porsche 357 Concept that's not a 356 but not quite a 911? Maybe you'd like to hear about the new BMW M3 CS with 543 horsepower, or a potential preview of new trucks from Toyota and Ram?

Or, if you're Rambling About Cars co-host Chris Bruce, you'd simply like to hear anything. Yes folks, after 108 episodes we ran into an interesting equipment glitch midway through recording that required something of a reboot on our end. In typical RAC style, Bruce and Smith rolled with it like pros, which means a bit of cursing and a nifty jump cut in the second half of the podcast.

Fun fact – we were talking about the virtues of a 1980s Jaguar XJS as the first car for a young driver just before the mishap occurred. Coincidence?

You'll want to stick around for that golden moment of improvisation, but hopefully, you're starting with our take on the 2024 BMW M3 CS. Forget about the looks, that's been hashed to death. With AWD capable of switching to RWD, carbon fiber galore, and M4 CSL power, this is truly a super sedan that embraces internal combustion performance. But is the M3 still the benchmark for which all other sports sedans are measured?

From production to concept, Audi wows us with the attractive Activesphere Concept that looks like a coupe crossover – until the rear hatch folds away to create a small, completely open pickup bed. We then have a heart-to-heart discussion on the Porsche Vision 357 Concept, which is an homage to the classic 356 in honor of Porsche's 75th anniversary. Chris and Chris struggle to see any 356 in its rounded shape, but if this were called a 719 Cayman, perhaps it makes more sense.

That's when the communications glitch strikes, just as we're going through Rambler emails and yes, we were actually talking about the notoriously finicky Jaguar XJS just before it happened. After a quick recovery, we check out photos from Brazil that likely show the forthcoming Toyota Tacoma before we're supposed to see it. We wrap the show chatting about Fiat-based pickups available in various markets outside the US, spurred by recent spy photos that could show a new midsize Ram in development.

Ramblers, weigh in on these concepts. Should Porsche steer its Vision 357 away from the classic 356? Should Audi bring any of the Activesphere's cool features to production? Is BMW still the benchmark for sports sedans? And most importantly, what's a good first car for a young driver seeking a bit of fun with a $20,000 budget? Let us know in the comments, in our YouTube video at Motor1 Podcasts, or by email: podcast@motor1.com. Don't mention Jaguar XJS. We can't handle a server reset.



Rambling About Cars Preview:

The last few years have been rough, and to cope, more than a few people have ventured into vanlife. If you've thought about ditching your house for a permanent life on the road in a decked-out RV, tuning into next week's podcast is an absolute must. We have a very special guest with deep roots at Motor1.com who's been traveling for nearly a year. And crikey does he have some stories to tell.

Where To Listen:

