It was in the latter half of 2020 when Lucid first mentioned an SUV. Now, we have a preview of the Lucid Gravity, the company's long-awaited people mover that promises big power, big range, and three-row seating for seven.

With this being a preview, we don't have details on just how big those numbers are. Lucid does offer clues, saying Gravity will have supercar levels of performance while boasting more range than any other EV available now, save for Lucid's own Air sedan. For comparison, the Lucid Air Grand Touring has an EPA-estimated range of 516 miles on a charge. Presently, the Air Pure has the lowest EPA range of 410 miles. If Gravity lands somewhere in between, it will easily top vehicles like the Tesla Model X, Audi Q8 E-Tron, and others.

As for speed, Lucid will have a harder time standing out from the pack. The aforementioned Model X is offered in Plaid trim, capable of 60-mph sprints and quarter-mile times among the fastest production vehicles in the world. The GMC Hummer EV in SUV trim will also have sizzling performance, and even models not focused on acceleration like the Volvo EX90 will hit 60 mph in under four seconds. Of course, Lucid lives on another plane of existence with its fastest Air sedan, and there's no reason to believe the automaker won't offer a Gravity trim with over 1,000 horsepower.

Lucid says specifications and vehicle design are still being finalized, so the SUV featured in the above image gallery could change slightly before the proper reveal. We do know the interior will be offered in a five, six, or seven-seat configuration with two or three rows available. At the front, a next-generation glass cockpit will be packed with displays.

"Gravity builds upon everything we have achieved thus far, driving further advancements of our in-house technology to create a luxury performance SUV like none other," said Lucid Group CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson. "Just as Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, so too will Gravity impact the world of luxury SUVs, setting new benchmarks across the board."

Full information on the Lucid Gravity will be revealed in early 2023 when reservations open.