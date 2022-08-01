Listen to this article

Aston Martin will debut two new models at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Plus, there will be a demonstrator of the Valhalla's F1-inspired cockpit and test drives of the DBX707.

The British brand is keeping the debuts a secret. The company describes one of them as a performance-focused vehicle that offers "high-octane emotion and intense driving pleasure." We'll see this model on August 19.

The other unveiling will be from the Q by Aston Martin personalization division. This vehicle pays tribute to the brand's successes in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Visitors to the Aston Martin Club 1913 VIP area at Pebble Beach will also be able to sit in a replica of the Valhalla supercar's cabin. The vehicle has a racing-inspired seating position with single-piece chairs and an oval-shaped steering wheel.

Aston Martin plans to make just 999 examples of the Valhalla (gallery above). Deliveries are supposed to start in 2024. Power comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft. There are also a pair of electric motors. The total output from this setup is 937 horsepower (699 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. This allows for an estimated sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph).

VIPs checking out the Aston Martin Club 1913 can reserve a test drive in the DBX707. It's the hotter version of the brand's crossover. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 makes 697 hp (707 metric hp or 520 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.

The tweaks to the vehicle include different turbos than the standard model, revised engine calibration, and a new exhaust with four outlets coming out of the back. The chassis receives additional reinforcements. There are different dampers for the air suspension, and tweaks to the electronic steering system. Carbon-ceramic help with stopping.