It's podcast time! This week, RideApart Editor-In-Chief Jason Marker joins us to discuss his cross-country adventure on a Ural motorcycle. Plus, we talk about some new pickup trucks.

We kick the show off by checking out the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. The new generation of the pickup has an extensive array of upgrades. Now, the truck is available in a single body style and with three tunes of a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

We have good things to say about the new Colorado. It looks handsome. The interior tech is better. Plus, there are several off-road-oriented trims, like the ZR2 and Trail Boss. For a lot of people, this is all the truck they would need.

We also check out the Ford F-150 Raptor R, which exists on a different end of the pickup segment. Prices start at around $110,000, but buyers get a muscle truck with 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque from a 5.2-liter supercharged V8.

Then, we get into Jason's cross-country journey on a 2022 Ural Gear Up motorcycle. He went from Oregon to his home in Michigan on the bike.

Ural has a fascinating history. The Russian company licensed BMW motorcycles before World War II. From there, the company iterated on the bike for decades resulting in the current model that blends classic and modern elements.

Jason is clear that the motorcycle is not perfect, but it is a lot of fun. He was able to load the bike with gear. He's actually planning on reviewing a lot of these products in the future, so keep an eye on RideApart for those critiques.

Next week, we'll have several Motor1.com editors as guests for a show we've been wanting to do for a while. They'll tell us about the best vehicles they've driven so far in 2022.

