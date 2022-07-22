Listen to this article

So. Many. Debuts. Just when you think summer is getting a bit quiet in the automotive world, automakers decide to drop a bunch of cool, interesting, and downright awesome new vehicle reveals. We recap some of the big ones from the previous week; to help bring it all into perspective we're joined by Motor1.com Editor-In-Chief Seyth Miersma and Video Director Clint Simone.

We jump right into the big tamale – the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. It's finally revealed after a year of waiting, and Simone shares his experience of seeing it in person. Check out our first-look video if you haven't already, but sadly, he wasn't able to get vital stats like power and performance from Honda. We only know it's the most powerful Type R ever, but that doesn't stop our podcast crew from making bets on what the final horsepower figure will be.

Simone also had occasion to check out the new Toyota Crown. It's been Toyota's flagship in Japan for decades, but this curious sedan/SUV mashup takes the model in an entirely new direction. It's also coming to America, and you can see more of it in our first-look video.

Stepping away from debuts for a moment, Miersma was among a select group of journalists recently invited to California for a special Lucid Air drive event. He spent considerable time behind the wheel of the fast-and-fancy electric sedan, and you'll definitely want to read about the adventure in his Lucid Air Grand Touring First Drive review. It's perfect reading just before jumping into the podcast. But wait ... there's more.

Chevrolet finally pulled the covers away from its new Blazer EV, and it could be quite a machine. Offered in base LT trim up to an SS model with 557 hp, the SUV looks to be an interesting competitor to the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's also available with either front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive; truly a one-size-fits-all vehicle. And it looks pretty good, too.

But it doesn't look as good as the Hyundai N Vision 74 concept. That, along with the Ioniq 6-based RN22e concept, debuted from the electric halls of Hyundai this week and whoa, Nellie do they have the online auto world buzzing. Smith commented that he's never seen near-universal praise for a single vehicle like the N Vision 74. Its retro wedge design with rear-wheel drive and prolific horsepower has more than a few people taking a fresh look at EV performance.

How about you, Ramblers? We always love to hear you take on our discussions and this one is no different. Jump into the comments below, comment on our YouTube video, or send an email: podcast@motor1.com. Yes, even if it's just to chastise us for not talking about the Ford F-150 Raptor R debut. Don't worry, we'll get to it.

We should have a special guest on hand next week to chat up some two-wheeled excitement. We're talking motorcycles, but if you need some four-wheel news, yes, there are even more debuts we'll cover. It should be a great time, so make sure to join us!

In addition to our YouTube channel, you can catch us on your favorite streaming audio channel every Friday as always.