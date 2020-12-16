Whether you are covering up your personal watercraft for the weekend or putting it away for the winter, CarCovers.com has the perfect protection for your jet ski. The Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover from CarCovers.com gives your jet ski superior protection from harsh weather including rain and UV rays, and its breathable design prevents water and moisture from being trapped under the cover that could cause damage, mold, mildew.

The Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover is made from an ultra-thick marine grade waterproof fabric with a pair of built-in vents, and built-in strap loops don't interfere with tie downs allowing the cover to remain in place even while the jet ski is being trailered. CarCovers.com even offers its jet ski covers in three color options (Solid Gray, Solid Red, and Solid Blue) for an added dose of personalization to match your jet ski or tow vehicle.

Elastic hems ensure that the Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover will have a perfect fit around the entire jet ski whether it's being stored on a dock or hauled on a trailer, and there are a variety of size options so these covers will be able to fit every type of jet ski from single-person (including stand-up) personal watercrafts up to the larger four-passenger models. Additionally, a pair of zippered panels at the front and rear allow for easy fueling up and accessing cargo and gear without having to remove the cover.

As you can see in the video below, CarCovers.com has designed the Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover to make installation quick, easy, and secure.

The Weatherproof MAX Shield Jet Ski Cover from CarCovers.com is built to last. Not only are these covers designed to resist UV rays, mold, and mildew, CarCovers.com also guarantees the fit on your car and there's a 10-year limited warranty. For added piece of mind, there's a 30-day return policy, and as always, shipping is free on all orders.

Visit CarCovers.com today to get a durable, year-round cover for your jet ski!