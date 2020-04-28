14 / 17

Why It's Important: The First Lamborghini Production Car

The first production car to wear the Lamborghini badge, the 350 GT, famously, came about after Enzo Ferrari snubbed Ferruccio Lamborghini. Maranello's fragile cars and the poor ownership experience dissatisfied Lamborghini, a successful tractor manufacturer. Enzo didn't much care about Lamborghini's complaints, so Ferruccio decided to take a whack at car production. The 350 GT was the first fruit of that labor.

Carrozzeria Touring did the 350 GT's long, sleek body, while the legendary engineer Giotto Bizzarrini originally developed the front-mounted V12 for the 350 GT’s prototype, the 350 GTV. The 350 GT might not pack the visual punch and straight-line speed – it had around 280 hp – of later Lamborghinis, but it was a strong first step for the brand.