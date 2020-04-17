Stay-at-home orders have a lot of people around the world working from their couch (or even in bed on particularly stressful days), but Jeremy Clarkson is keeping the world entertained with a pub quiz show. It's happening on YouTube and starts at 6:00 PM GMT (7:00 PM BST or 2:00 PM EDT). Anyone can play along.

Clarkson is hosting the show live from his farm in the U.K. Don't be surprised if he has an alcoholic beverage by his side. We expect a lot of the questions to be automotive related, but the YouTube description says that it's a test of "whatever general knowledge you can muster," so don't expect all of the queries to be about cars.