Gas caps and charging port covers are a ubiquitous part of automotive design because owners must have a way to put energy into the vehicle. It's up to the stylists to figure out how to incorporate this vital element. Sometimes they hide the filler in a spot where most people might not look, and other times they make it a piece of jewelry that accentuates the overall look.

Are you enough of a car design nerd to see a vehicle's filler door or charging port and be able to identify the machine? Take Motor1.com's quiz below to find out. The vehicles run the gamut of eras and countries of origin, so put on your thinking cap. There's even an EV in there. Let us know in the comments how you did.